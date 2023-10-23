United We Skank – Episode IV

Greetings skankers ! Wah Gwan ?
Bienvenue sur le podcast de l’émission 100% Dub de Radio Campus Angers, United We Skank, présenté par Juan Ka le lundi de 21 heures à 22 heures.
Pour cette quatrième émission, nous voyagerons encore une fois, des vibes Digital au Stepper.
A la semaine prochaine !
Playlist :
Big Plane > Biga*Ranx /
The Bubble > Alpha Steppa /
Snake In The Eagle's Shadow > Alpha Steppa /
Babylon Kingdom Fall > Mykal Rose & Paul Fox & Shades Of Black /
No More War > OBF & Junior Roy /
Righteous Man > Indica Dubs & Forward Fever & Danman /
Babylon Ambush > Dubkasm /
Worries & Problems > Kanka & Echo Ranks /
United We Stand > OBF & Kenny Knots /
Sound System (Ishan Sound Remix) > Violinbwoy & Junior Dread & Ishan Sound /
Descent > Universal Echo & BassDefender /
The Monster > BassDefender /
Friendly Dubwize > Dawa HiFi /
Solid > Biga*Ranx & Lil Slow /
What's Wrong > Iration Steppas & YT /