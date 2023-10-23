Publié le par United We Skank

United We Skank – Episode IV

Greetings skankers ! Wah Gwan ?

Bienvenue sur le podcast de l’émission 100% Dub de Radio Campus Angers, United We Skank, présenté par Juan Ka le lundi de 21 heures à 22 heures.

Pour cette quatrième émission, nous voyagerons encore une fois, des vibes Digital au Stepper.
Big Plane > Biga*Ranx /

The Bubble > Alpha Steppa /

Snake In The Eagle's Shadow > Alpha Steppa /

Babylon Kingdom Fall > Mykal Rose & Paul Fox & Shades Of Black /

No More War > OBF & Junior Roy /

Righteous Man > Indica Dubs & Forward Fever & Danman /

Babylon Ambush > Dubkasm /

Worries & Problems > Kanka & Echo Ranks /

United We Stand > OBF & Kenny Knots /

Sound System (Ishan Sound Remix) > Violinbwoy & Junior Dread & Ishan Sound /

Descent > Universal Echo & BassDefender /

The Monster > BassDefender /

Friendly Dubwize > Dawa HiFi /

Solid > Biga*Ranx & Lil Slow /

What's Wrong > Iration Steppas & YT /

