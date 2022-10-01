Le Musée des Oubliés-01-10-2022

Geordie > Can You Do It

1973 /

Yazz & The Plastic Population > The Only Way Is Up

1988 /

Main Ingredient > E verybody Plays The Fool

1972 /

Robin Beck > The First Time

1988 /

Chas & Dave > Wish I Could Write A Love Song

1982 /

Japan > Adolescent Sex

1978 /

5th Dimension > One Less Bell to Answer

1970 /

Yamasuki's > Yamasuki

1981 /

Twice As Much > Crystal Ball

1967 /

Joe Loss & His Orchestra > The Stripper

1972 /

Doris Troy > Ain't That Cute

1970 /

Richard Myhill > It Takes Two to Tango

1978 /

Hal Dorado > The Bull And I (El Gato Montes)

1970 /

Barry Ryan & The Paul Ryan Orchestra > Kitsch

1970 /

Motors > Forget About You

1978 /

Simon Dupree & The Big Sound > Kites

1967 /

Bourgeois Tagg > I Don't Mind At All

1988 /

Peter Straker/The Hans Of Doctor Teleny > The Spirit Is Willing

1972 /