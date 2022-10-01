Publié le par Peter

Le Musée des Oubliés-01-10-2022

Playlist :

Geordie > Can You Do It
1973 /

Yazz & The Plastic Population > The Only Way Is Up
1988 /

Main Ingredient > E verybody Plays The Fool
1972 /

Robin Beck > The First Time
1988 /

Chas & Dave > Wish I Could Write A Love Song
1982 /

Japan > Adolescent Sex
1978 /

5th Dimension > One Less Bell to Answer
1970 /

Yamasuki's > Yamasuki
1981 /

Twice As Much > Crystal Ball
1967 /

Joe Loss & His Orchestra > The Stripper
1972 /

Doris Troy > Ain't That Cute
1970 /

Richard Myhill > It Takes Two to Tango
1978 /

Hal Dorado > The Bull And I (El Gato Montes)
1970 /

Barry Ryan & The Paul Ryan Orchestra > Kitsch
1970 /

Motors > Forget About You
1978 /

Simon Dupree & The Big Sound > Kites
1967 /

Bourgeois Tagg > I Don't Mind At All
1988 /

Peter Straker/The Hans Of Doctor Teleny > The Spirit Is Willing
1972 /

Laisser un commentaire

Votre adresse e-mail ne sera pas publiée. Les champs obligatoires sont indiqués avec *

Ce site utilise Akismet pour réduire les indésirables. En savoir plus sur comment les données de vos commentaires sont utilisées.