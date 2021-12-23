Publié le par Peter

Le Musée des Oubliés-23-12-2021

Plus que deux jours!!!!!!!

En attendant une heure de retour vers le passé.

 

Peter

 

Playlist :

Deep Water > Grapefruit
1969 /

Love Like Blood > Killing Jole
1985 /

Here Comes That Rainy Day Feeling Again > Fortunes
1971 /

Gypsy Man > War
1973 /

Spinning Wheel > Blood, Sweat & Tears
1969 /

Black And White > Greyhond
1971 /

Nothing's Gonna Stop Us Now > Starship
1987 /

Venus > Shocking Blue
1969 /

I'll Be Holding On > Al Downing
1975 /

At The Hop > Danny & The Juniors
1959 /

This Little Girl > Gary US Bonds
1981 /

Be My Baby > Andy Kim
1969 /

Finally > Ce Ce Peniston
1991 /

Let Me > Paul Revere & The Raiders
1969 /

Yesterday Has Gone > Cupids Inspiration
1968 /

