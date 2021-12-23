Le Musée des Oubliés-23-12-2021

Plus que deux jours!!!!!!!
En attendant une heure de retour vers le passé.
Peter
Playlist :
Deep Water > Grapefruit
1969 /
Love Like Blood > Killing Jole
1985 /
Here Comes That Rainy Day Feeling Again > Fortunes
1971 /
Spinning Wheel > Blood, Sweat & Tears
1969 /
Black And White > Greyhond
1971 /
Nothing's Gonna Stop Us Now > Starship
1987 /
I'll Be Holding On > Al Downing
1975 /
At The Hop > Danny & The Juniors
1959 /
This Little Girl > Gary US Bonds
1981 /
Finally > Ce Ce Peniston
1991 /
Let Me > Paul Revere & The Raiders
1969 /