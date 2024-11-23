Le Musée des Oubliés-23-11-2024

I Found My Dad > Joe Simon

1972 /

Heroes > David Bowie

1977 /

La Bomba > J.F.M Band

192 /

Dancing With Tears In My Eyes > Ultravox

1984 /

Are You Ready To Rock > Wizzard

1974 /

Swing The Mood > Jive Bunny & The Mastermixers

1989 /

Question 67 & 68 > Chicago

1970 /

C'est Moi > C. Jérome

1974 /

Jesus Is Just Allrght > Byrds

1969 /

Baby Face > The Wing And A Prayer Fife And Drum Corps.

1975 /

Tired Of Waiting > Flock

1969 /

Eli's Coming > Three Dog Night

1969 /

I Don't Want Your Love > Duran Duran

1985 /

You Bring Out The Freak In Me > Waldo

1982 /