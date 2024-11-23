Publié le par Peter

Le Musée des Oubliés-23-11-2024

Playlist :

I Found My Dad > Joe Simon
1972 /

Heroes > David Bowie
1977 /

La Bomba > J.F.M Band
192 /

Dancing With Tears In My Eyes > Ultravox
1984 /

Are You Ready To Rock > Wizzard
1974 /

Swing The Mood > Jive Bunny & The Mastermixers
1989 /

Question 67 & 68 > Chicago
1970 /

C'est Moi > C. Jérome
1974 /

Jesus Is Just Allrght > Byrds
1969 /

Baby Face > The Wing And A Prayer Fife And Drum Corps.
1975 /

Tired Of Waiting > Flock
1969 /

Eli's Coming > Three Dog Night
1969 /

I Don't Want Your Love > Duran Duran
1985 /

You Bring Out The Freak In Me > Waldo
1982 /

Laisser un commentaire

Votre adresse e-mail ne sera pas publiée. Les champs obligatoires sont indiqués avec *

Ce site utilise Akismet pour réduire les indésirables. En savoir plus sur comment les données de vos commentaires sont utilisées.