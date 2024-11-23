Le Musée des Oubliés-23-11-2024

Playlist :
I Found My Dad > Joe Simon
1972 /
Heroes > David Bowie
1977 /
La Bomba > J.F.M Band
192 /
Dancing With Tears In My Eyes > Ultravox
1984 /
Are You Ready To Rock > Wizzard
1974 /
Swing The Mood > Jive Bunny & The Mastermixers
1989 /
Question 67 & 68 > Chicago
1970 /
C'est Moi > C. Jérome
1974 /
Jesus Is Just Allrght > Byrds
1969 /
Baby Face > The Wing And A Prayer Fife And Drum Corps.
1975 /
Tired Of Waiting > Flock
1969 /
Eli's Coming > Three Dog Night
1969 /
I Don't Want Your Love > Duran Duran
1985 /
You Bring Out The Freak In Me > Waldo
1982 /