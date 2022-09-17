Le Musée des Oubliés-17-09-2022

Playlist :
Paco Paco > Taka Takata
1972 /
UB40 > Kingston Town
1990 /
Scorpions > Wind Of Change
1990 /
Dusty Springfield > Am I The Same Girl (Soulful Strutt)
1969 /
Spandau Ballet > Gold
1983 /
Bob Marley & The Wailers > One Love/People Get Ready
1984 /
Curtis Mayfield > (Don't Worry) If There's A Hell Below, We're All Going To Go
1970 /
Michel Polnareff > On Ira Tous Au Paradis
1972 /
Dave Mason > Don't It Make You Wonder
1978 /
Rolling Stones > Waiting On A Friend
1981 /
Vikki Carr > It Must Be Him
1966 /
Brian Ferry > A Hard Rain's Gonna Fall
1973 /
Temptations > Psychedelic Shack
1970 /
Godley & Creme > Wedding Bells
1982 /
Paper Dolls > Something Here In My Heart (Keeps Telling Me No)
1968 /
R. Dean Taylor > Gotta See Jane
1968 /