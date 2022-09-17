Publié le par Peter

Le Musée des Oubliés-17-09-2022

Playlist :

Paco Paco > Taka Takata
1972 /

UB40 > Kingston Town
1990 /

Scorpions > Wind Of Change
1990 /

Dusty Springfield > Am I The Same Girl (Soulful Strutt)
1969 /

Spandau Ballet > Gold
1983 /

Bob Marley & The Wailers > One Love/People Get Ready
1984 /

Curtis Mayfield > (Don't Worry) If There's A Hell Below, We're All Going To Go
1970 /

Michel Polnareff > On Ira Tous Au Paradis
1972 /

Dave Mason > Don't It Make You Wonder
1978 /

Rolling Stones > Waiting On A Friend
1981 /

Vikki Carr > It Must Be Him
1966 /

Brian Ferry > A Hard Rain's Gonna Fall
1973 /

Temptations > Psychedelic Shack
1970 /

Godley & Creme > Wedding Bells
1982 /

Paper Dolls > Something Here In My Heart (Keeps Telling Me No)
1968 /

R. Dean Taylor > Gotta See Jane
1968 /

