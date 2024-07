Le Musée des Oubliés-06-07-2024

SIMON SAYS > 1910TH FRUITCOM CO.

1968 /

SCHOOL'S OUT > ALICE COOPER

1972 /

TAKE IT EASY > EAGLES

1971 /

YOU GIVE LOVE A BAD NAME > BON JOVI

1986 /

BOOGIE NIGHT > HEATWAVE

1977 /

MIDNIGHT TRAIN TO GEORGIA > GLADYS KNIGHT & THE PIPS

1973 /

TOUR DE FRANCE > KRAFTWERK

1983 /

YOUR LOVE > OUTFIELD

1986 /

THE SEEKER > WHO

1970 /

AMERICAN WOMAN > GUESS WHO

1970 /

HOUSE ARREST > KRUSH

1988 /

STAR > STEALERS WHEEL

1974 /

TUBULAR BELLS (The Original Theme From The > MIKE OLDFIELD

1973 /

ROCK THE BOAT > HUES CORPORATION

1974 /

I WAS BORN TO LOVE YOU > FREDDIE MERCURY

1985 /

BRIDGET THE MIDGET (THE QUEEN OF THE BLUES) > RAY STEVENS

1970 /