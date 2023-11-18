Le Musée des Oubliés-18-11-2023

Playlist :
Dance > Milk And Honey
1975 /
Celebrate The World > Womack & Womack
1988 /
The Year Of The Cat > Al Stewart
1976 /
The Colour Of My Love > Jefferson
1969 /
Nathan Jones > Supremes
1971 /
Ich Will Spass > Markus
1982 /
Asia Minor > Kokomo, his piano and orchestra
1961 /
I'm Sorry Babe > Kokomo
1975 /
That Same Old Feeling > Pickettywitch
1970 /
The Way I Feel > Adrian Gurvitz
1979 /
Jelly Jungle (Of Orange Marmalade) > Lemon Pipers
1968 /
Tonight's The Night > Rod Stewart
1976 /
Sugar Shack > Jimmy Gilmer (& The Fireballs)
1963 /
Shandi > Kiss
1980 /
Lucky Guy > Miguel Bosé
1978 /
Halloween > Jean-Patrick Capdevielle
1983 /
Maurice Williams & The Zodiacs > Stay
1960 /