Publié le par Peter

Le Musée des Oubliés-18-11-2023

Playlist :

Dance > Milk And Honey
1975 /

Celebrate The World > Womack & Womack
1988 /

The Year Of The Cat > Al Stewart
1976 /

The Colour Of My Love > Jefferson
1969 /

Nathan Jones > Supremes
1971 /

Ich Will Spass > Markus
1982 /

Asia Minor > Kokomo, his piano and orchestra
1961 /

I'm Sorry Babe > Kokomo
1975 /

That Same Old Feeling > Pickettywitch
1970 /

The Way I Feel > Adrian Gurvitz
1979 /

Jelly Jungle (Of Orange Marmalade) > Lemon Pipers
1968 /

Tonight's The Night > Rod Stewart
1976 /

Sugar Shack > Jimmy Gilmer (& The Fireballs)
1963 /

Shandi > Kiss
1980 /

Lucky Guy > Miguel Bosé
1978 /

Halloween > Jean-Patrick Capdevielle
1983 /

Maurice Williams & The Zodiacs > Stay
1960 /

Laisser un commentaire

Votre adresse e-mail ne sera pas publiée. Les champs obligatoires sont indiqués avec *

Ce site utilise Akismet pour réduire les indésirables. En savoir plus sur comment les données de vos commentaires sont utilisées.