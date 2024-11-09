Publié le par Peter

Le Musée des Oubliés-09-11-2024

Playlist :

The Israelites > Desmond Dekker & The Aces
1969 /

World Shut Your Mouth > Julian Cope
196 /

Addicted To Love > Robert Palmer
1986 /

Kissing With Confidence > Will Powers
1983 /

Slave To The Rhythm > Grace Jones
1985 /

TooGood To Be Forgotten > Amazulu
1986 /

With Or Without You > U2
1987 /

Video Killed The Radio Satrs > Buggles
1979 /

Keep On Running > Spencer Davis Group
1966 /

This Town Ain't Big Enogh For The Both Of Us > Sparks
1973 /

Virginia Plain > Roxy Music
1972 /

Do Aynything You Wanna Do > Eddie & The Hot Rods
1977 /

Alright Now > Free
1970 /

18 With A Bullet > Pete Wingfield
1975 /

Paper Sun > Traffic
1967 /

Si Tu Dois Partir (If You've Gotta Go, Go Now) > Fairport Convention
1969 /

Laisser un commentaire

Votre adresse e-mail ne sera pas publiée. Les champs obligatoires sont indiqués avec *

Ce site utilise Akismet pour réduire les indésirables. En savoir plus sur comment les données de vos commentaires sont utilisées.