Le Musée des Oubliés-09-11-2024

The Israelites > Desmond Dekker & The Aces

1969 /

World Shut Your Mouth > Julian Cope

196 /

Addicted To Love > Robert Palmer

1986 /

Kissing With Confidence > Will Powers

1983 /

Slave To The Rhythm > Grace Jones

1985 /

TooGood To Be Forgotten > Amazulu

1986 /

With Or Without You > U2

1987 /

Video Killed The Radio Satrs > Buggles

1979 /

Keep On Running > Spencer Davis Group

1966 /

This Town Ain't Big Enogh For The Both Of Us > Sparks

1973 /

Virginia Plain > Roxy Music

1972 /

Do Aynything You Wanna Do > Eddie & The Hot Rods

1977 /

Alright Now > Free

1970 /

18 With A Bullet > Pete Wingfield

1975 /

Paper Sun > Traffic

1967 /

Si Tu Dois Partir (If You've Gotta Go, Go Now) > Fairport Convention

1969 /