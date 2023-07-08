Publié le par Peter

Le Musée des Oubliés-08-07-2023

Playlist :

Olympics > Western Movies
1958 /

Jr. Walker & The All Stars > Shotgun
1965 /

Bon Jovi > Living On A Prayer
1986 /

Vic Dana > Fraulein
1965 /

Darts > Get It
1978 /

Mr. Bloe > Groovin' With Mr. Bloe
1970 /

Wee Papa Girl Rappers > Faith
1988 /

Jim Steinman > Rock & Roll Dreams Come Through
1981 /

Meat Loaf > You Took The Words Right Out Of My Mouth
1978 /

B.V.S.M.P. > I Need You
1988 /

Fortunes > Here It Comes Again
1965 /

Tiffany > I Think We're Alone Now
1987 /

Tiffany > Late Night Show
1978 /

Jimmy Cliff > Sunshine In The Music
1984 /

Brothers Johnson > Strawberry Letter #23
1977 /

Fassbender/Russell > Stay
1981 /

