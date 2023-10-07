Publié le par Peter

Le Musée des Oubliés-07-10-2023

Playlist :

Chase > Get It On
1971 /

Jerry Lee Lewis > Chantilly Lace
1972 /

Iron Butterfly > Stone Believer
1971 /

Rah Band > Clouds Across The Moon
1985 /

Amboy Dukes > Journey To The Center Of Your Mind
1968 /

Dubrovnic Troubadours/Troubadours of Dubrovnik/Dubrovacki Trubaduri > Jedan Dan
1968 /

Malcolm McLaren & the World's Famous Supreme Team > Buffalo Gals
1982 /

Malcolm McLaren > Buffalo Gals (Trad. Square)
1982 /

Chaps (Scotland) > Rawhide Featuring 1) Ghost Riders In The Sky 2) I Belong To Glasgow
1983 /

Styx > Why Me
1982 /

Dells > Oh What A Night
1968 /

Ian Dury & The Blockheads > Hit Me With Your Rhythm Sticl
1978 /

Racing Cars > They Shoot Horses, Don't They?
1977 /

Fleetwood Mac > Albatross
1968 /

John Sebastien > Welcome Back (Kotter)
1976 /

Dixie Cups > Chapel Of Love
1964 /

Yellow Magic Orchestra > Nice Age
1980 /

Laisser un commentaire

Votre adresse e-mail ne sera pas publiée. Les champs obligatoires sont indiqués avec *

Ce site utilise Akismet pour réduire les indésirables. En savoir plus sur comment les données de vos commentaires sont utilisées.