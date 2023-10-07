Le Musée des Oubliés-07-10-2023

Playlist :
Jerry Lee Lewis > Chantilly Lace
1972 /
Iron Butterfly > Stone Believer
1971 /
Rah Band > Clouds Across The Moon
1985 /
Amboy Dukes > Journey To The Center Of Your Mind
1968 /
Dubrovnic Troubadours/Troubadours of Dubrovnik/Dubrovacki Trubaduri > Jedan Dan
1968 /
Malcolm McLaren & the World's Famous Supreme Team > Buffalo Gals
1982 /
Malcolm McLaren > Buffalo Gals (Trad. Square)
1982 /
Chaps (Scotland) > Rawhide Featuring 1) Ghost Riders In The Sky 2) I Belong To Glasgow
1983 /
Dells > Oh What A Night
1968 /
Ian Dury & The Blockheads > Hit Me With Your Rhythm Sticl
1978 /
Racing Cars > They Shoot Horses, Don't They?
1977 /
Fleetwood Mac > Albatross
1968 /
John Sebastien > Welcome Back (Kotter)
1976 /
Dixie Cups > Chapel Of Love
1964 /