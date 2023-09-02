Le Musée des Oubliés-02-09-2023

Playlist :
Bangles > Manic Monday
1987 /
Little Caesar & The Romans > Those Oldies But Goodies (Remind Me Of You)
1961 /
Daryl Hall & John Oates > Kiss On My List
1987 /
Strawberry Alarm Clock > Incense A nd Peppermints
1967 /
Julio Iglesias > Un Canto A Galicia
1972 /
Barry Mann > Who Put The Bomb
1961 /
'S'Express > Theme From 'S' Express
1988 /
Judy Collins > Both Sides Now
1968 /
M > Pop Muzik
1979 /
Shangri-Las > The Leader Of The Pack
1964 /
Divine > Shake It Up
1983 /
Foreigner > Waiting For A Girl Like You
1982 /
Simon & Garfunkel > The Sound Of Silence
1965 /
Tremeloes > Silence Is Golden
1967 /
Tim Hardin > How Can We Hang On To A Dream
1966 /
Wham! > Young Guns (Go For It)
1982 /
Simply Red > Ev'ry Time We Say Goodbye
1988 /