discoramixepisode4part1

MY LIFE , MY COLLECTION
venez découvrir ma collection perso de vinyles …
Playlist :
uptown top ranking > scout niblett /
bombay calling > it's a beautiful day /
anything you want ( not that) > belleruche /
your love ,supernatural > fingerman /
andy cafe '68 pt.1 > the family fortune /
instinct > infradisco /
heart of the groove > altered tapes /
black roses > barrington levy /
set it off > strafe /
breakdown > fu-schnickens /
das model > kraftwerk /
magic fly > space /
stop > valery allington /
controversy (kerri chandler mix) > prince /
coffee & cocaine( bruno belissimo edit) > prince /