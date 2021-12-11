Discoramix03part1

in the game > INIT /

love will tear us appart (remix) > capitol 1212 /

feel like jumping > marcia griffiths /

baby night / silly sally > sweet smoke /

erotica > Man /

monkiss ( ne nous fachons pas) > akou /

piece of mine > jayl funk /

god make me funky > the headhunters /

i'm free > the soup dragons /

miss broadway > belle epoque /

weekend > class action /

i'm so hot for you > bobby /

relight my file > dimitri from brooklyn /

? /

get on the funk train > munich machine /