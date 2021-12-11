Discoramix03part1

Discoramix , 1ère partie 100% vinyle , sélection éclectique » MY LIFE MY COLLECTION » de nouveautés et de » oldies «
Playlist :
in the game > INIT /
love will tear us appart (remix) > capitol 1212 /
feel like jumping > marcia griffiths /
baby night / silly sally > sweet smoke /
erotica > Man /
monkiss ( ne nous fachons pas) > akou /
piece of mine > jayl funk /
god make me funky > the headhunters /
i'm free > the soup dragons /
miss broadway > belle epoque /
weekend > class action /
i'm so hot for you > bobby /
relight my file > dimitri from brooklyn /
? /
get on the funk train > munich machine /