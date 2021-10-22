DISCORAMIX-01-Part 1

Bonjour à tous, bienvenue dans ma toute nouvelle émission mensuelle , tous les premiers samedi du mois de 18H à 20H
Playlist :
requiem pour un con ( bootleg remix) > serge gainsbourg /
highway to hell > be my guest /
african reggae > nina hagen /
Throw It Up (Instrumental) > lil jon /
descarga 3 bigga bush > capoeira twins /
bust a move > young mc /
Whole Lotta Love BT RMX > beat torrent /
satisfaction skunk > rolling stones vs fat boy slim /
smoke on the water , da funk > dj moule /
last night a dj saved my life > blacknuss allstars /
cadillac > the revenge /
walk the night > skatt brothers /
the end ( remix ) > john carpenter /
love hangover (remix , white label) > diana ross /