DISCORAMIX-01-Part 1

Bonjour à tous, bienvenue dans ma toute nouvelle émission mensuelle , tous les premiers samedi du mois de 18H à 20H

Playlist :

requiem pour un con ( bootleg remix) > serge gainsbourg /

highway to hell > be my guest /

african reggae > nina hagen /

Throw It Up (Instrumental) > lil jon /

descarga 3 bigga bush > capoeira twins /

bust a move > young mc /

Whole Lotta Love BT RMX > beat torrent /

satisfaction skunk > rolling stones vs fat boy slim /

smoke on the water , da funk > dj moule /

last night a dj saved my life > blacknuss allstars /

cadillac > the revenge /

walk the night > skatt brothers /

the end ( remix ) > john carpenter /

love hangover (remix , white label) > diana ross /

