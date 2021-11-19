Discoramix02part1

Discoramix part 1 : » my life my collection » à la découverte de ma propre collection de vinyles
Playlist :
black rabbit > prince fatty /
sitar beat > klaus doldinger /
juliette > laurent garnier / the liminanas /
apache > incredible bongo band /
rosbif attack > gérard bernard /
i've got so much trouble in my mind > sir joe quarterman /
the bottle > gil scott heron /
funky cold medina > tone loc /
la danse des mots > mondino /
street player > chicago /
groove is in the heart > deee lite /
i'm a wonderful thing baby > JKID /
everybody get down (remix) > mouzon's electric band /
kiss (remix) > prince /
movin > brass construction /