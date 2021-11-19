Discoramix02part1

black rabbit > prince fatty /

sitar beat > klaus doldinger /

juliette > laurent garnier / the liminanas /

apache > incredible bongo band /

rosbif attack > gérard bernard /

i've got so much trouble in my mind > sir joe quarterman /

the bottle > gil scott heron /

funky cold medina > tone loc /

la danse des mots > mondino /

street player > chicago /

groove is in the heart > deee lite /

i'm a wonderful thing baby > JKID /

everybody get down (remix) > mouzon's electric band /

kiss (remix) > prince /

movin > brass construction /