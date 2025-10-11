Beatscape 11.10.2025

A Vision of Panorama & Meora – Focus (Vocal Mix) – Focus – Permanent Vacation

Tilman – Dance Department (Spirit Mix) – Altered Spaces – Pleasant Systems

Subsonique – All Night Long – All Night Long – Local Talk

Session Victim – Behind the Glass (Jimpster Remix) – Sidequests Chapter Two – Delusions of Grandeur

Shur-I-Kan & Juliet Mendoza – Unfold – Unfold – Lazy Days

Baeka – Show Me You Love Me – A Deeper Vibration – Piston Recordings

Blaktony – Alternative Homework – Codewise – Soiree Records

Jeremy Sylvester – Gen-R8 – Twilight – Urban Dubz

Cenoia – No Activities – ATW033 – EP – ATW

Boss Priester – Get Hip to This – Get Hip to This – Constant Sound

Deetron – Robotland – Robotland – Running Back

Daphni – Josephine – Josephine – Jiaolong

MPH & Habstrakt – Untouchable – Substance – MPH

Coldpast/Tuff Trax – Madman B (Jeremy Sylvester extended remix) – Madman B – Bubble

Scartip – Slipped – Crate Duty – Hypercolour

Wata Igarashi & Polygonia – Cross Passage – Cross Passage – Reclaim Your City

EL Joven Prisionero – Persiguiendo Ecos – Persiguiendo Ecos – Polegroup

Sobolik – Giant Pier – Heavy Eyes – Classico Records

LOVEFOXY – Lord Juice – Lord Juice – Warehouse Project

eye gritt – same battles – A Rhythm Protects One – Dekmantel

Luciano Esse – Out There – Drumline Disorder – ANAØH

Hekt – Beautiful – Beautiful – Numbers

CEM3340 & 2030 – Machines Awake – Machines Awake – Elypsia Records

Hedchef – It Is Now Safe To Turn Off Your Computer – Chewing Tinfoil – Taipan Trax

Truant – A London Feel – XPRSLP001 – XPRS

HØST – Someone Somebody (feat. Gear) – Bugs – White Peach

Abstrakt Sonance – Alright – Nature of Things – Deep Dark & Dangerous

Detoor & IDHS – The Future Is the Past – Ouroboros (feat. IDHS & Vince Grave) – Prime Audio

Wraz. & Substance – Chestburster – Chestburster – Holocron Media

Jensen Interceptor – Soft Portal – Interception – International Chrome

Eusebeia – By the Light of the Moon – Wyrding Way – Livity Sound

Leon Vynehall – Cruel Love (feat. Beau Nox) – In Daytona Yellow – Studio Ooze