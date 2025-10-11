Beatscape 11.10.2025

A Vision of Panorama & Meora – Focus (Vocal Mix) – Focus – Permanent Vacation
Tilman – Dance Department (Spirit Mix) – Altered Spaces – Pleasant Systems
Subsonique – All Night Long – All Night Long – Local Talk
Session Victim – Behind the Glass (Jimpster Remix) – Sidequests Chapter Two – Delusions of Grandeur
Shur-I-Kan & Juliet Mendoza – Unfold – Unfold – Lazy Days
Baeka – Show Me You Love Me – A Deeper Vibration – Piston Recordings
Blaktony – Alternative Homework – Codewise – Soiree Records
Jeremy Sylvester – Gen-R8 – Twilight – Urban Dubz
Cenoia – No Activities – ATW033 – EP – ATW
Boss Priester – Get Hip to This – Get Hip to This – Constant Sound
Deetron – Robotland – Robotland – Running Back
Daphni – Josephine – Josephine – Jiaolong
MPH & Habstrakt – Untouchable – Substance – MPH
Coldpast/Tuff Trax – Madman B (Jeremy Sylvester extended remix) – Madman B – Bubble
Scartip – Slipped – Crate Duty – Hypercolour
Wata Igarashi & Polygonia – Cross Passage – Cross Passage – Reclaim Your City
EL Joven Prisionero – Persiguiendo Ecos – Persiguiendo Ecos – Polegroup
Sobolik – Giant Pier – Heavy Eyes – Classico Records
LOVEFOXY – Lord Juice – Lord Juice – Warehouse Project
eye gritt – same battles – A Rhythm Protects One – Dekmantel
Luciano Esse – Out There – Drumline Disorder – ANAØH
Hekt – Beautiful – Beautiful – Numbers
CEM3340 & 2030 – Machines Awake – Machines Awake – Elypsia Records
Hedchef – It Is Now Safe To Turn Off Your Computer – Chewing Tinfoil – Taipan Trax
Truant – A London Feel – XPRSLP001 – XPRS
HØST – Someone Somebody (feat. Gear) – Bugs – White Peach
Abstrakt Sonance – Alright – Nature of Things – Deep Dark & Dangerous
Detoor & IDHS – The Future Is the Past – Ouroboros (feat. IDHS & Vince Grave) – Prime Audio
Wraz. & Substance – Chestburster – Chestburster – Holocron Media
Jensen Interceptor – Soft Portal – Interception – International Chrome
Eusebeia – By the Light of the Moon – Wyrding Way – Livity Sound
Leon Vynehall – Cruel Love (feat. Beau Nox) – In Daytona Yellow – Studio Ooze