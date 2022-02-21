Publié le par Jonathan

#325 Jah Waterfalls (Les Meilleurs albums 2021) (21/02/22)

Salut les mouettes ! Pour cette émission je vous propose un récapitulatif de l’année passée avec une sélection des meilleurs albums reggae de 2021. On passera par plusieurs styles, le roots, le rub a dub, le digital et le dub. L’occasion d’écouter ou réécouter les artistes qui ont marqué cette année tels que Marcus I Meets West Finga, Lone Ark Meets The 18th Parallel, Ras Teo, Dub Shepherds, Jael et bien d’autres … Pleins de bons sons ! Enjoy !

💚💛❤️

Playlist :

Manger > Akae Beka
Righteous Synergy (2021) /

Human Being > Manjul Meets FX And Yvo
Sound Therapy (2021) /

Real Man (Extended) > Marcus I Meets West Finga
2000 Years Showcase (2021) /

Jah Waterfalls > Ras Teo
Celestial Rockers (2021) /

Jesus Was Black > Marcus I
Strike Out Series # (2021) /

Open Gate > Zenzile & High Tone Feat. Nai-Jah
Zentone Chapter 2 (2021) /

Majesty > Meta & The Cornerstones Feat. SumeRR
Dia (2021) /

Righteous Education > Shanti Yalah
Friends Of The One (2021) /

Mighty One > Lone Ark Meets The 18th Parallel
Showcase Vol. 1 (2021) /

Ruben Durazo > Pachyman
Return Of ... (2021) /

Wareika Hill > Brain Damage Meets Big Youth
Beyond The Blue (2021) /

I'm Gonna Catch You > Jolly Joseph & I Fi
Pacifically - Jolly Joseph & I Fi At Bat Records (2021) /

Tell Me What You Really Want > Dub Shepherds Feat. Jolly Joseph
Nah Jaster (2021) /

Perilous Time > Ikadub Feat. Little R
No Time To Waste (2021) /

Mad Move > Biga Ranx
St Soleil (2021) /

Misfit > Atili
Misfit (2021) /

Origins > Awoga
Origins (2021) /

Meteor > Woody Vibes
Reveal (2021) /

I Guess I'm Ok > Rakoon
Something Precious (2021) /

Black And White > Kandee & Sama Renuka
Kyôsei (2021) /

Dawn > Jael Feat. Ashkabad
Illusion (2021) /

Moho > Sumac Dub Meets Art-X
Ceiba (2021) /

Uprising > Markandeya
Vision Dubs (2021) /

Through We > Babe Roots Feat. Joseph Lalilbela
through We (2021) /

