#324 Summertime (14/02/22)

Salut les mouettes ! Pour cette émission on termine le retour aux racines du reggae avec une dernière spéciale oldies qui nous fera voyager de 1982 à 1988 et qui sera consacrée au digi roots, rub a dub et early dancehall. L’occasion d’écouter plusieurs artistes de l’époque méconnus tels que Sydney Mankind, Icho Candy, Junia Walker, Daddy Culture et bien d’autres … Pleins de bons sons ! Enjoy !

Playlist :

The Truth > Sydney Mankind
(Single) (1982) /

Ghetto Life > Boom Black
(Single) (1982) /

This Feeling > Pad Anthony
(Single) (1983) /

Why Won't You Come On > Little John
(Single) (1983) /

You Have Fe Move > Echo Minott & Sly & Robbie
(Single) (1984) /

Christmas Is A Rich Man's Dream > Icho Candy
(Single) (1984) /

Summertime > Junia Walker
(Single) (1984) /

Too Much Racket > Thriller
(Single) (1984) /

Come Home Girl > Trevor Junior
(Single) (1984) /

Don't Let It Fade Away > Half Pint
(Single) (1984) /

Jailhouse > Singie Singie
(Single) (1985) /

Too Many Lonely People > Steve Tulls
(Single) (1985) /

Wanted By The Massive > Teezy
(Single) (1985) /

Slave Master > Daddy Culture
(Single) (1985) /

Man Of Jealousy > Glen Crucial
(Single) (1985) /

Set U Self > Midnight Riders
(Single) (1985) /

Leave The Door > Patrick Andy
(Single) (1985) /

Fling It Up > Eccleton Jarett
(Single) (1985) /

Cowboy Life > Robert french
(Single) (1986) /

Roots Music > White Mice
(Single) (1988) /

Love Look > Courtney Melody
(Single) (1988) /

Destroy The Empire > Pachyman
Return Of ... (2021) /

