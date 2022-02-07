Publié le par Jonathan

#323 Someday I Will be Free (07/02/22)

Salut les mouettes ! Pour cette émission on continue le retour aux racines du reggae avec une autre spéciale oldies qui nous fera voyager de 1967 à 1970 et qui sera consacrée au rocksteady. L’occasion d’écouter plusieurs artistes de l’époque méconnus tels que Stephen Chang, Glen & Lloyd, The Zodiacs, Johnny & The Attractions, Pat Satchmo et bien d’autres … Pleins de bons sons ! Enjoy !

💚💛❤️

Playlist :

Let My People Go > The Rulers
(Single) (1967) /

Always Together > Stephen Chang
(Single) (1967) /

So Weary > The Minstrels
(Single) (1967) /

I Don't Want Trouble > Hopeton Lewis
(Single) (1967) /

Cool Cool Train > Keith & Tony
(Single) (1967) /

Rudies Give Up > Glen & Lloyd
(Single) (1967) /

Blue Yes Blue > Down Penn
(Single) (1967) /

Walk On By > The Zodiacs
(Single) (1967) /

You've Lost The Love > The Renegades
(Single) (1967) /

The Train Is Here > Maurice Wellington
(Single) (1967) /

Guns Fever (Blam Blam Fever) > The Valentines
(Single) (1967) /

Lessons Of Love > The Uniques
(Single) (1968) /

I've Got To Get You Off Mind > The Tennors
(Single) (1968) /

Endless Memory > Roy Panton
(Single) (1968) /

Baby Why > The Cables
(Single) (1968) /

A Change Gonna Come > Ken Parker
(Single) (1968) /

Cross My Heart > Johnny & The Attractions
(Single) (1968) /

Reggae A Go Go > Winston Harris
(Single) (1968) /

No More Trouble > Lloyd Robinson
(Single) (1968) /

Meaning Of Love > The Righteous Flames
(Single) (1969) /

She's Gonna Marry Me > The Shades
(Single) (1969) /

A Handful Of Friends > Pat Satchmo
(Single) (1970) /

Wiser Dread > Jackie Brown
(Single) (1970) /

Someday I Will Be Free > The Gaylads
(Single) (1970) /

Foolish Fool > Cynthia Richards
(Single) (1970) /

Why Love One Another > Geaoffrey Chung (Jeffrey)
(Single) (1970) /

Sinner Man > Bob Marley & The Wailers
(Single) (1966) /

