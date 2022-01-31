322 Trample Romans (31/01/22)

Rise And Shine (Love Is The Song) > The Soulites
(Single) (1971) /
Take Away > Abe Broadway
(Single) (1972) /
Stop, Look & Listen To Your Heart > Joe Whyte
(Single) (1974) /
Come Back To Sorrento > Gene Rondo
(Single) (1975) /
Let I Go > The Cordells
(Single) (1975) /
Old Time Day > Marvin Brooks
(Single) (1975) /
Peace Of Mind > Mickey Simpson
(Single) (1977) /
Rasta Reminiscence > Stan Martin
(Single) (1977) /
Don't Ever Give Up > Wes Brooks
(Single) (1977) /
Sweetie Come America > The Revolutionaries
(Single) (1977) /
Tomorrow's Sun > Eddie Hooper
(Single) (1977) /
Who Can't Hear Must Feel > The Maytones
(Single) (1978) /
Feeling Happy > Mystic M
(Single) (1979) /
Blood Money > Willie Brakenbridge
(Single) (1979) /
Time To Realise > Rudolph Francis
(Single) (1979) /
Alive And Well > Jah Malla
(Single) (1980) /
Third World > Skulls
(Single) (1980) /
Ghetto Tribulation > Black Council
(Single) (1980) /
Trample Romans > Soul Power & Sound
(Single) (1981) /
Devil Ites > Cultural Roots
(Single) (1982) /
Stop Your Lying Girl > The Big One
(Single) (1983) /
Warrior > Ciddy Bop
(Single) (1983) /
Forward Kaya > Rallin Lamb
(Single) (1984) /