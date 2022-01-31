322 Trample Romans (31/01/22)

Rise And Shine (Love Is The Song) > The Soulites

(Single) (1971) /

Take Away > Abe Broadway

(Single) (1972) /

Stop, Look & Listen To Your Heart > Joe Whyte

(Single) (1974) /

Come Back To Sorrento > Gene Rondo

(Single) (1975) /

Let I Go > The Cordells

(Single) (1975) /

Old Time Day > Marvin Brooks

(Single) (1975) /

Peace Of Mind > Mickey Simpson

(Single) (1977) /

Rasta Reminiscence > Stan Martin

(Single) (1977) /

Don't Ever Give Up > Wes Brooks

(Single) (1977) /

Sweetie Come America > The Revolutionaries

(Single) (1977) /

Tomorrow's Sun > Eddie Hooper

(Single) (1977) /

Who Can't Hear Must Feel > The Maytones

(Single) (1978) /

Feeling Happy > Mystic M

(Single) (1979) /

Blood Money > Willie Brakenbridge

(Single) (1979) /

Time To Realise > Rudolph Francis

(Single) (1979) /

Alive And Well > Jah Malla

(Single) (1980) /

Third World > Skulls

(Single) (1980) /

Ghetto Tribulation > Black Council

(Single) (1980) /

Trample Romans > Soul Power & Sound

(Single) (1981) /

Devil Ites > Cultural Roots

(Single) (1982) /

Stop Your Lying Girl > The Big One

(Single) (1983) /

Warrior > Ciddy Bop

(Single) (1983) /

Forward Kaya > Rallin Lamb

(Single) (1984) /