#322 Trample Romans (31/01/22)

Salut les mouettes ! Pour cette émission je vous propose un retour aux racines du reggae avec une spéciale oldies qui nous fera voyager de 1971 à 1984 et qui sera consacrée au reggae roots. L’occasion d’écouter plusieurs artistes de l’époque méconnus tels que Joe Whyte, Gene Rondo, The Revolutionaries, Eddie Hooper, Black Council et bien d’autres … Pleins de bons sons ! Enjoy !

💚💛❤️

Playlist :

Rise And Shine (Love Is The Song) > The Soulites
(Single) (1971) /

Take Away > Abe Broadway
(Single) (1972) /

Stop, Look & Listen To Your Heart > Joe Whyte
(Single) (1974) /

Come Back To Sorrento > Gene Rondo
(Single) (1975) /

Let I Go > The Cordells
(Single) (1975) /

Old Time Day > Marvin Brooks
(Single) (1975) /

Peace Of Mind > Mickey Simpson
(Single) (1977) /

Rasta Reminiscence > Stan Martin
(Single) (1977) /

Don't Ever Give Up > Wes Brooks
(Single) (1977) /

Sweetie Come America > The Revolutionaries
(Single) (1977) /

Tomorrow's Sun > Eddie Hooper
(Single) (1977) /

Who Can't Hear Must Feel > The Maytones
(Single) (1978) /

Feeling Happy > Mystic M
(Single) (1979) /

Blood Money > Willie Brakenbridge
(Single) (1979) /

Time To Realise > Rudolph Francis
(Single) (1979) /

Alive And Well > Jah Malla
(Single) (1980) /

Third World > Skulls
(Single) (1980) /

Ghetto Tribulation > Black Council
(Single) (1980) /

Trample Romans > Soul Power & Sound
(Single) (1981) /

Devil Ites > Cultural Roots
(Single) (1982) /

Stop Your Lying Girl > The Big One
(Single) (1983) /

Warrior > Ciddy Bop
(Single) (1983) /

Forward Kaya > Rallin Lamb
(Single) (1984) /

