#277 There’s A Place (30/11/20)

Playlist :

Earth > Misty In Roots
Earth (1983) /

Stand up Right > Liberators
Enemies Are Coming (1979) /

Evil Doers > The Gladiators
(Vinyl /Single) (1977) /

Red, gold And Green > Burning Spear
Marcus Garvey (1975) /

Weh Dem Come From > OneNess
(Single) (1980) /

Let The Rain Fall > Bejammin
Sons & Daughters (2018) /

In That Day > Spiritual
Heartical & BDF Presents : The Assault (2015) /

Grandparents > Vivian Jones
Deep Roots (2017) /

In The House Of Jah > Wailing Souls
Back A Yard (2020) /

Alliance > Marcus I
(Single) (2017) /

There's A Place > Willi Williams
Glory To The King (2020) /

The Moonlight Runner > Abeng & The Co-operators
(Single) (2020) /

Gentrification > The Co-operators Feat. Joe Yorke & The Eastonians Singers
Beating The Doldrums - The Co-operators & Friends (2020) /

Won't Capture Me > Frank Luz
You Won't Capture Me (2020) /

Better Days > Nga Han & Valmeria Roots
(Single) (2020) /

7.05 > Jonny De Ambassador
(Single) (2020) /

Time And Season > Chaka
(Vinyl / Single) (1986) /

Ghetto Children > Mungu Mtoto
(Vinyl / Single) (1984) /

Revolution > Reality
Make A Move (1982) /

Jah Light > Judah Eskenker Tafari
(Vinyl / Single) (1978) /

Hurry Come Up > Laxton Ford
(Vinyl / Single) (1975) /

