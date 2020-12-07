Publié le par Jonathan

#278 Try To Be Good (07/12/20)

Playlist :

Tougher Than Tough > I Roy
(Vinyl / Single) (1973) /

Instant Coma > Big Youth
(Vinyl / Single) (1972) /

I Worry > Scotty
School-Days (1971) /

Unity Is Strength > Don Carlos Feat. Charlie Chaplin
Plantation (1984) /

How You String A Sound > Billi Boyo
Linval Presents : Dub Landing Vol.1 (1981) /

Too Fancy > Benie Man
(Vinyl / Single) (1983) /

Wicked & Wild > Little Harry
Dj Clash 3 The Hard Way (2008) /

Go Deh Brother Ben > Ranking Forrest
Deep Roots Music & Dub : The 10 /

Jah Me Saviour > Lone Ranger
(Single) (2019) /

All A We A One > Roots Attack & I Fi Feat. U Brown
Presenting I Fi (2017) /

Fade Away > Ranking Joe
Rootmmate Remix (2020) /

Wash & Clean > Winston Blendah
(Single) (2020) /

Slaving > Lloyd Parks & Welton Irie
Soul Stereo Dubplate (2020) /

Special For Irie Ites Sound > U Brown Feat. Trinity
Irie Ites Dubplate (2020) /

Love Jamaica > Pinncale Sound Feat. I Fi
This Is The Way (2020) /

Such Is Life > Big Youth
(Single) (2020) /

Try To Be Good > U Roy
(Single) (2020) /

Tribute To Gregory > Dennis Alcapone
(Single) (2020) /

Ram Jam > Little John & Popsie
(Vinyl / Single) (1979) /

African Bread > Little Clive
(Vinyl / Single) (1978) /

Natty Love > Big Joe
(Vinyl / Single) (1977) /

Natty Plant It > Star The Marshall
(Vinyl / Single) (1975) /

Conference At Waterhouse > Jah Stich
(Vinyl / Single) (1977) /

