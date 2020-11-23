Publié le par Jonathan

#276 Uribe Zelai (23/11/20)

Playlist :

Bongo Tango > Roland Alphonso
This Is Jamaica Ska - Presenting The Ska-Talites (1965) /

Why Can't I > Cedric Im Brooks
I'm Flash Forward (1977) /

Cool Melody > Augustus Pablo
Rockers International (1980) /

Happy People > Jackie Mitoo
Macka Fat (1971) /

The Terrifying One > Jon Moody & Horus All Stars
(Single) (2017) /

Bodhi Lament > The Dell-Hi's
So Follow The Dance (2020) /

The Man From Chapeltown > Oly Clarkson & The Co-operators
(Single) (2018) /

They Will Have To Know > Alien Dread, Alvin Davis & Asha B
Roots Instrumental (2016) /

Jupiter > Python Dojo
(Single) (2015) /

Merging Traffic > Mister Magic
(Single) (2019) /

Argumental > The Frightnrs
Inna Lovers Quarrel (2015) /

Yellow Laces > Travelers All Star
(Single) (2020) /

Fidel Castro > Twinkle Rootz Sound & Aba Ariginals
(Single) (2020) /

Eastern Ska > Cosmic Shuffling
Magic Rocket Ship (2020) /

Youre No Sax > Bernat Fa & Valmeria Roots
(Single) (2020) /

Delenda > The Heatmakers
(Single) (2020) /

Downtown Blues > Abeng Meets Rootikal Horns
(Single) (2020) /

Still Standing > Kubix
Guitar Chant (2020) /

Kumo Dub (Feat. Mad Professor) > Gaudi
100 Years Of Theremin - The Dub Chapter (2020) /

Black Marigold > Crown-Lites
Forest Of The Black Marigold (2020) /

Narrow Road > Addis Pablo
(Single) (2020) /

Uribe Zelai > Bass Lee
Bass Lee Inna One drop Style - Melodica Showcase (2020) /

Laisser un commentaire

Votre adresse de messagerie ne sera pas publiée. Les champs obligatoires sont indiqués avec *

Ce site utilise Akismet pour réduire les indésirables. En savoir plus sur comment les données de vos commentaires sont utilisées.