Publié le 4 avril 20252 avril 2025 par Sébastien Radiotropisme épisode 12 (04.04.25) – « Toucher » Playlist musicale autour du mot « toucher », 13 titres. Rdv dans 15 jours pour une émission sur la même thématique, avec 3 invités experts du sujet pour en parler au micro ! Playlist : Toucher l'horizon - live > Oxmo Puccino / Touche pas à ma musique > Suprême NTM / Cuestion de tacto > Falsalarma / Invisible touch > Genesis / The human touch > Nina Simone / Tacto > Avto / Touch the sky > Black Pumas / Touch you > Mind Funk / French touch puta madre > Shaka Ponk / A touch away > Deep purple / Secret touch (2013 remix) > Rush / Out of touch > Death / The touch of disease > Fetid Zombie /