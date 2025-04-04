Publié le par Sébastien

Radiotropisme épisode 12 (04.04.25) – « Toucher »

Playlist musicale autour du mot « toucher », 13 titres.

Rdv dans 15 jours pour une émission sur la même thématique, avec 3 invités experts du sujet pour en parler au micro !

Playlist :

Toucher l'horizon - live > Oxmo Puccino /

Touche pas à ma musique > Suprême NTM /

Cuestion de tacto > Falsalarma /

Invisible touch > Genesis /

The human touch > Nina Simone /

Tacto > Avto /

Touch the sky > Black Pumas /

Touch you > Mind Funk /

French touch puta madre > Shaka Ponk /

A touch away > Deep purple /

Secret touch (2013 remix) > Rush /

Out of touch > Death /

The touch of disease > Fetid Zombie /

