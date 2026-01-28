01-Opening-Track-20-11-2025-Thylacine-Discussion with a Giant

Opening track tous les 3ème jeudi du mois, de 22 à 23h, sur Radio Campus Angers – 103 FM
Dans ce premier épisode, on met à l’honneur un artiste Angevin: THYLACINE. Il y’a quelques semaines il a sorti un nouvel album: Roads vol. 3 (Yotanka Records). Enregistré en Namibie où William Rezé est resté pendant 3 mois, cet album est un mélange entre musique électronique et sons captés sur place. Pour cette opening track, j’ai pitché à +8% le premier son de l’album: discussion with a Giant. Ce morceau est une rencontre entre saxophone, arpèges planants et une rythmique binaire délicate. Elle nous amène vers un mix aux sonorités Africaine, jazzy, dub techno et house.
Thylacine – Discussion with a Giant
Kelvin Mobo – Amalobolo
Extrawelt – Phoebe
Mafizikolo – Loot
Club des Belugas – Welcome to Brazil (Samba Soccer Mix)
Ali Kuru – Ahval
Mbongwana Star – Masobélé
Unknown Artist – Unknown Track
Paul Ritch – Eden
Alright Mela – Yamma
H-Man – 57 Poland Street
Son Caribe – La colegiala (Italo DIsco Mix)
Vigro Deep – Soundcheck
MAW – Expensive (Dimitri from Paris Retouch)
Tsepo – Hehe
Mt Axel – Breathe Into Me (Goldcap Remix)
Ludwig AF – Velocity
Sho Madjozi – John Cena