01-Opening-Track-20-11-2025-Thylacine-Discussion with a Giant

Opening track tous les 3ème jeudi du mois, de 22 à 23h, sur Radio Campus Angers – 103 FM

Dans ce premier épisode, on met à l’honneur un artiste Angevin: THYLACINE. Il y’a quelques semaines il a sorti un nouvel album: Roads vol. 3 (Yotanka Records). Enregistré en Namibie où William Rezé est resté pendant 3 mois, cet album est un mélange entre musique électronique et sons captés sur place. Pour cette opening track, j’ai pitché à +8% le premier son de l’album: discussion with a Giant. Ce morceau est une rencontre entre saxophone, arpèges planants et une rythmique binaire délicate. Elle nous amène vers un mix aux sonorités Africaine, jazzy, dub techno et house.

Thylacine – Discussion with a Giant

Kelvin Mobo – Amalobolo

Extrawelt – Phoebe

Mafizikolo – Loot

Club des Belugas – Welcome to Brazil (Samba Soccer Mix)

Ali Kuru – Ahval

Mbongwana Star – Masobélé

Unknown Artist – Unknown Track

Paul Ritch – Eden

Alright Mela – Yamma

H-Man – 57 Poland Street

Son Caribe – La colegiala (Italo DIsco Mix)

Vigro Deep – Soundcheck

MAW – Expensive (Dimitri from Paris Retouch)

Tsepo – Hehe

Mt Axel – Breathe Into Me (Goldcap Remix)

Ludwig AF – Velocity

Sho Madjozi – John Cena