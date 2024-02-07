Just Riff#5 – Pink Floyd, les débuts

Dans cet épisode on parle des touts débuts de Pink Floyd, depuis la création du groupe en 1964 jusqu’à la sortie de l’album mythique Dark Side Of The Moon.
Playlist :
Breathe > Pink Floyd
Dark Side Of The Moon, 1973 /
Double O Bo > Pink Floyd
B-side single, 1967 /
Arnold Layne > Pink Floyd
Single, 1967 /
Lucifer Sam > Pink Floyd
The Piper At The Gates Of Dawn, 1967 /
Wish You Were Here > Pink Floyd
Wish You Were Here, 1975 /
Atom Heart Mother Suite > Pink Floyd
Atom Heart Mother, 1970 /
Summer '68 > Pink Floyd
Atom Heart Mother, 1970 /
Brain Damage > Pink Floyd
Dark Side Of The Moon, 1973 /
Eclipse > Pink Floyd
Dark Side Of The Moon, 1973 /
the BLACK seminole. > Lil Yachty
Let's Start Here. 2023 /