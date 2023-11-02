Just Riff #1 – The Band

Pour ce premier épisode, rétrospective sur le groupe canadien qui a défini le son « country rock ». Depuis leurs débuts de backing band dans les années 50 jusqu’à leur consécration sur grand écran, le périple de The Band s’écoute comme un road trip à travers le continent nord américain. Au programme: une heure partagée entre les plus grands morceaux du groupe et l’histoire de leur succès.
Playlist :
Ophelia > The Band Northern Lights - Southern Cross 1975 /
Hey Bobba Lou > Ronnie Hawkins Presenting Ronnie Hawkins 1958 /
He Was A Friend Of Mine > Bob Dylan 1961 /
Leopard-Skin Pill-Box Hat > Bob Dylan Live At Royal Albert Hall 1966 /
This Wheel's On Fire > Bob Dylan & The Band The Basement Tapes 1975 /
The Weight > The Band Music From Big Pink 1968 /
The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down > The Band The Band 1969 /
Theme From the Last Waltz > The Band The Last Waltz 1978 /
Up on Cripple Creek > The Band The Last Waltz 1978 /
King Harvest (Has Surely Come) > The Band The Band 1969 /