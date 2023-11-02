Publié le par Just Riff

Just Riff #1 – The Band

Pour ce premier épisode, rétrospective sur le groupe canadien qui a défini le son « country rock ». Depuis leurs débuts de backing band dans les années 50 jusqu’à leur consécration sur grand écran, le périple de The Band s’écoute comme un road trip à travers le continent nord américain. Au programme: une heure partagée entre les plus grands morceaux du groupe et l’histoire de leur succès.

Playlist :

Ophelia > The Band
Northern Lights - Southern Cross 1975 /

Hey Bobba Lou > Ronnie Hawkins
Presenting Ronnie Hawkins 1958 /

He Was A Friend Of Mine > Bob Dylan
1961 /

Leopard-Skin Pill-Box Hat > Bob Dylan
Live At Royal Albert Hall 1966 /

This Wheel's On Fire > Bob Dylan & The Band
The Basement Tapes 1975 /

The Weight > The Band
Music From Big Pink 1968 /

The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down > The Band
The Band 1969 /

Theme From the Last Waltz > The Band
The Last Waltz 1978 /

Up on Cripple Creek > The Band
The Last Waltz 1978 /

King Harvest (Has Surely Come) > The Band
The Band 1969 /

