S07E03 HUE AND CRY

HUMAN TOUCH > HUE AND CRY

SEDUCED AND ABANDONED (CIRCA RECORDS en 1987) /

GOODBYE TO ME > HUE AND CRY

SEDUCED AND ABANDONED (CIRCA RECORDS en 1987) /

JUST ONE WORD > HUE AND CRY

SEDUCED AND ABANDONED (CIRCA RECORDS en 1987) /

ORDINARY ANGEL > HUE AND CRY

REMOTE (CIRCA RECORDS en 1988) /

WHERE WE WISH TO REMAIN > HUE AND CRY

REMOTE (CIRCA RECORDS en 1988) /

She Makes A Sound > HUE AND CRY

STARS CRASH DOWN (CIRCA RECORDS en 1991) /

Woman In Time > HUE AND CRY

STARS CRASH DOWN (CIRCA RECORDS en 1991) /