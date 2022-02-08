S05E19 Ronney ABRAMSON

Une artiste injustement méconnue, figure incontournable de la scène folk montréalaise des années 70.
Playlist :
S-T-O Please > Ronney ABRAMSON
Stowaway (True North Records en 1976) /
BANANA BLUES > Ronney ABRAMSON
RONNEY ABRAMSON (Capitol Records en 1972) /
Never seem to get along without you > Ronney ABRAMSON
Stowaway (True North Records en 1976) /
Moon's memory/Sometime > Ronney ABRAMSON
Stowaway (True North Records en 1976) /
Your love gets me around > Ronney ABRAMSON
Stowaway (True North Records en 1976) /
The best friend i've ever known > Ronney ABRAMSON
Stowaway (True North Records en 1976) /
Light Up Your Love > Ronney ABRAMSON
jukebox of Paris (True North Records en 1978) /
Trouble > Ronney ABRAMSON
jukebox of Paris (True North Records en 1978) /