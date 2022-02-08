Publié le par Gaëtan

S05E19 Ronney ABRAMSON

Une artiste injustement méconnue, figure incontournable de la scène folk montréalaise des années 70.

Playlist :

S-T-O Please > Ronney ABRAMSON
Stowaway (True North Records en 1976) /

BANANA BLUES > Ronney ABRAMSON
RONNEY ABRAMSON (Capitol Records en 1972) /

Never seem to get along without you > Ronney ABRAMSON
Stowaway (True North Records en 1976) /

Moon's memory/Sometime > Ronney ABRAMSON
Stowaway (True North Records en 1976) /

Your love gets me around > Ronney ABRAMSON
Stowaway (True North Records en 1976) /

The best friend i've ever known > Ronney ABRAMSON
Stowaway (True North Records en 1976) /

Light Up Your Love > Ronney ABRAMSON
jukebox of Paris (True North Records en 1978) /

Trouble > Ronney ABRAMSON
jukebox of Paris (True North Records en 1978) /

Laisser un commentaire

Votre adresse e-mail ne sera pas publiée. Les champs obligatoires sont indiqués avec *

Ce site utilise Akismet pour réduire les indésirables. En savoir plus sur comment les données de vos commentaires sont utilisées.