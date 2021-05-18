Publié le par Gaëtan

S04E36 of Montreal

Un groupe de pop rock américain surprenant, très productif où son leader Kevin BARNES fait parler ses excentricités. Une discographie qui est une véritable thérapie au grand air et aux grands airs.

Playlist :

the past is a grotesque animal > of Montreal
Hissing Fauna, are you The Destroyer ? (Polyvinyl Record Company en 2007) /

faberge falls for shuggie > of Montreal
Hissing Fauna, are you The Destroyer ? (Polyvinyl Record Company en 2007) /

lysergic bliss > of Montreal
satanic panic in the attic (Polyvinyl Record Company en 2004) /

a sentence of sorts in kongsvinger > of Montreal
Hissing Fauna, are you The Destroyer ? (Polyvinyl Record Company en 2007) /

Laisser un commentaire

Votre adresse de messagerie ne sera pas publiée. Les champs obligatoires sont indiqués avec *

Ce site utilise Akismet pour réduire les indésirables. En savoir plus sur comment les données de vos commentaires sont utilisées.