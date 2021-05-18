S04E36 of Montreal

Un groupe de pop rock américain surprenant, très productif où son leader Kevin BARNES fait parler ses excentricités. Une discographie qui est une véritable thérapie au grand air et aux grands airs.
Playlist :
the past is a grotesque animal > of Montreal
Hissing Fauna, are you The Destroyer ? (Polyvinyl Record Company en 2007) /
faberge falls for shuggie > of Montreal
Hissing Fauna, are you The Destroyer ? (Polyvinyl Record Company en 2007) /
lysergic bliss > of Montreal
satanic panic in the attic (Polyvinyl Record Company en 2004) /
a sentence of sorts in kongsvinger > of Montreal
Hissing Fauna, are you The Destroyer ? (Polyvinyl Record Company en 2007) /