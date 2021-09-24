Publié le par Coinx

#94 Spécial All Good Records (Griz, SunSquabi, Russ Liquid Test, The Floozies…)

Pour cette session de Coinxomatik le label All Good Records sera le fil rouge du mix.

Crédit photo : Coinx

Avec un petit Big Up a l’émission El3ctric Troubles

Playlist :

Can't Hold Me Down feat Tash Neal > Griz /

For The Love feat Talib Kweli > Griz /

Pygmy Up feat Russ Liquid > SunSquabi /

I Don't Mind feat SunSquabi, Artifakts & iDa Hawk > Griz /

Hard Times > Griz /

Land of the Free feat Mr. Lif > Russ Liquid Test /

Dexter feat Nick Gerlach > SunSquabi /

Gettin' Live > Griz /

Before I Go feat Leo Napier > Griz /

Good Times feat Big Quantic > Griz /

It's All Good feat Jessie Arlen > Griz /

Somebody Help Me > The Floozies /

PS GFY feat Cherub > Griz /

The Anthem feat Mike Avery > Griz /

Odyssey > SunSquabi /

Deluxe > SunSquabi /

Booger Bear > The Floozies /

Keep it Real > SunSquabi /

Simple feat The Floozies > Griz /

Get Down feat SunSquabi & Manic Focus > Griz /

As We Proceed feat Gramatik > Griz /

Take It High feat Ivan Neville > Griz /

