#93 Spécial Cod3 QR (Laurent Garnier, Scan X, Electric Rescue, Madben, Kmyle, Manuel-M, R.O.S.H…)

Pour cette session de Coinxomatik le label Cod3 QR sera le fil rouge du mix.

Crédit photo : Coinx

Playlist :

How D'Ya Like Your Beef > Laurent Garnier /

Wake Up feat Slope 114 > Manuel-M /

Warehouse > Loïs /

Love Songs > Funkbrothas /

Hope > Yann Lean /

Nilachale > Eduardo De La Calle /

Fury > Oniris /

Emma > Manuel-M /

Add New Ones > R.O.S.H /

Twin TownsOrchestrate > LOG /

Time Out > Sagitario aka Juan Sanchez /

Nacaduct > Nicaduct /

The Mightiest Galaxy > Madben /

You Should > R.O.S.H /

Hard Year > R.O.S.H /

The Man With A FM Milk > Kmyle /

Neige > Kmyle /

Poliritmo > Speaking Minds & Amarcord /

Antonov 00 > Electric Rescue /

Internal > Scan X /

