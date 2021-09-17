93 Spécial Cod3 QR (Laurent Garnier, Scan X, Electric Rescue, Madben, Kmyle, Manuel-M, R.O.S.H…)

Pour cette session de Coinxomatik le label Cod3 QR sera le fil rouge du mix.
Crédit photo : Coinx
Playlist :
How D'Ya Like Your Beef > Laurent Garnier /
Wake Up feat Slope 114 > Manuel-M /
Warehouse > Loïs /
Love Songs > Funkbrothas /
Hope > Yann Lean /
Nilachale > Eduardo De La Calle /
Fury > Oniris /
Emma > Manuel-M /
Add New Ones > R.O.S.H /
Twin TownsOrchestrate > LOG /
Time Out > Sagitario aka Juan Sanchez /
Nacaduct > Nicaduct /
The Mightiest Galaxy > Madben /
You Should > R.O.S.H /
Hard Year > R.O.S.H /
The Man With A FM Milk > Kmyle /
Neige > Kmyle /
Poliritmo > Speaking Minds & Amarcord /
Antonov 00 > Electric Rescue /
Internal > Scan X /