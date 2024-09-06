144 Spécial Brainkiller Prodigy

Pour cette session de Coinxomatik le Projet Brainkiller Prodigy sera le fil rouge du mix. (Ps : j’ai rajouter trois remix les tracks issu du projet sont indiquer)
Les 2 compilations sont en téléchargement gratuit ici : https://brainkillerprodigy.bandcamp.com/
Playlist :
3 Kilos (Thermonuclearity Remix) > Prodigy
Brainkiller Prodigy /
Their Law (Noise Generator's Instrumental Remix) > Prodigy
Brainkiller Prodigy /
Breathe (The Glitch Mob Remix) > Prodigy /
Skylined (Studio Star Remix) > Prodigy
Brainkiller Prodigy /
Break & Enter (The Supersonic Army Remix) > Prodigy
Brainkiller Prodigy /
The Heat [The Energy] (Matt Aquila Remix) > Prodigy
Brainkiller Prodigy /
Smack My Bitch Up (Noisia Remix) > Prodigy /
Speedway [Theme From Fastlane] (Justin Credible Remix) > Prodigy
Brainkiller Prodigy /
One Love (Jesse Gorter Remix) > Prodigy
Brainkiller Prodigy /
Voodoo People (High Voltage's Now With Bass! Remix) > Prodigy
Brainkiller Prodigy /
Rhythm Of Life (Axiom Crux Remix) > Prodigy
Brainkiller Prodigy /
Rhythm Of Life (Thermonuclearity Remix) > Prodigy
Brainkiller Prodigy /
Scienide (Thermonuclearity Remix) > Prodigy
Brainkiller Prodigy /
Full Throttle (Cray23 Remix) > Prodigy
Brainkiller Prodigy /
The Heat [The Energy] (Matt Aquila's Reenergized Remix) > Prodigy
Brainkiller Prodigy /
Claustrophobic Sting (Neorev Remix) > Prodigy
Brainkiller Prodigy /
Poison (Alia Cosmic Remix) > Prodigy
Brainkiller Prodigy /
Firestarter (Andy C Remix) > Prodigy /