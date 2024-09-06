Publié le par Coinx

#144 Spécial Brainkiller Prodigy

Pour cette session de Coinxomatik le Projet Brainkiller Prodigy  sera le fil rouge du mix. (Ps : j’ai rajouter trois remix les tracks issu du projet sont indiquer)

Les 2 compilations sont en téléchargement gratuit ici : https://brainkillerprodigy.bandcamp.com/

Playlist :

3 Kilos (Thermonuclearity Remix) > Prodigy
Brainkiller Prodigy /

Their Law (Noise Generator's Instrumental Remix) > Prodigy
Brainkiller Prodigy /

Breathe (The Glitch Mob Remix) > Prodigy /

Skylined (Studio Star Remix) > Prodigy
Brainkiller Prodigy /

Break & Enter (The Supersonic Army Remix) > Prodigy
Brainkiller Prodigy /

The Heat [The Energy] (Matt Aquila Remix) > Prodigy
Brainkiller Prodigy /

Smack My Bitch Up (Noisia Remix) > Prodigy /

Speedway [Theme From Fastlane] (Justin Credible Remix) > Prodigy
Brainkiller Prodigy /

One Love (Jesse Gorter Remix) > Prodigy
Brainkiller Prodigy /

Voodoo People (High Voltage's Now With Bass! Remix) > Prodigy
Brainkiller Prodigy /

Rhythm Of Life (Axiom Crux Remix) > Prodigy
Brainkiller Prodigy /

Rhythm Of Life (Thermonuclearity Remix) > Prodigy
Brainkiller Prodigy /

Scienide (Thermonuclearity Remix) > Prodigy
Brainkiller Prodigy /

Full Throttle (Cray23 Remix) > Prodigy
Brainkiller Prodigy /

The Heat [The Energy] (Matt Aquila's Reenergized Remix) > Prodigy
Brainkiller Prodigy /

Claustrophobic Sting (Neorev Remix) > Prodigy
Brainkiller Prodigy /

Poison (Alia Cosmic Remix) > Prodigy
Brainkiller Prodigy /

Firestarter (Andy C Remix) > Prodigy /

Laisser un commentaire

Votre adresse e-mail ne sera pas publiée. Les champs obligatoires sont indiqués avec *

Ce site utilise Akismet pour réduire les indésirables. En savoir plus sur comment les données de vos commentaires sont utilisées.