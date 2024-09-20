145 Special DJ Mehdi

Pour cette session de Coinxomatik a l’ocasion de la sortie du documentaire sur DJ Mehdi (RIP) l’émission lui et consacrer de sa periode Hip Hop a c’est son électro.
lien vers le documentaire (6 Episode) : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t_M5UYe7AGs
Playlist :
Intro > 113 /
Appelles Moi Rohff (Instrumental) > Rohff /
Cash Remix (Instrumental) > Ideal J /
Encore et Encore (Instrumental) > Rocé /
K (DJ Mehdi Remix) (Instrumental) > Akhenaton /
Tonton Du Bled > 113 /
Espionnage Sound System > DJ Mehdi & Feadz /
Classik (Instrumental) > Assassin /
The Flame > DJ Mehdi /
About Me feat Rim'K & Lil'Dap > DJ Mehdi /
Partir feat Diam's > DJ Mehdi /
Along The Way > DJ Mehdi /
Ulysse > The Cambridge Circus /
Désert > 113 /
Busy Being Born > DJ Mehdi /
Love Is The Blues > DJ Mehdi /
Princes De La Ville (Instrumental) > 113 /
Ouais Gros > 113 /
North Star > DJ Mehdi /
Pocket Piano > DJ Mehdi /
Tunisia Bambaata > DJ Mehdi /
Signatune (Thomas Bangalter Edit) > DJ Mehdi /
I Am Somebody (Old School Remix) > DJ Mehdi /
Naja > DJ Mehdi & Zdar /
Pedro > Idhem /
Gare Du Nord > Carte Blanche /
Lucky Boy > DJ Mehdi /
BONUS : S. Gaunsbou > Noipse /