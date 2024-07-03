Publié le par Coinx

143 Spécial Alt Orient (Santi & Tugce, Zuma Dionys, Zigan Aldi…)

Pour cette session de Coinxomatik le label Alt Orient sera le fil rouge du mix.

Playlist :

Pervaz (Eve Bion Rework) > Netam & Muaz Ceyhan /

Bulut (Martin Roth Rework) > Santi & Tugce /

Istanbula > Santi & Tugce /

Pachi-Pachi > Tamada /

Moniety (Zuma Dionys Remix) > Nakriz /

Bemaan (Desert Dwellers Remix) > Namito & Mahbobeh Golzari /

Into The Light (Michael Ritter Remix) > Ghenwa Nemnom & Chris Zippel /

Odin (Zuma Dionys Remix) > Zigan Aldi /

Harem (Zuma Dionys Remix) > Veleyle /

Tas Avlu (Valeron Remix) > Neval /

Resha (Tebra Remix) > Valeron /

Odin (Pandhora Remix) > Zigan Aldi /

Instanbulia (Dunkelbunt Remix) > Santi & Tugce /

The Healer (Dandara Remix) > Nomagik /

Turtuleshe (Valeron Remix) > Shkodra Elektronike /

