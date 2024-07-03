143 Spécial Alt Orient (Santi & Tugce, Zuma Dionys, Zigan Aldi…)

Pour cette session de Coinxomatik le label Alt Orient sera le fil rouge du mix.
Playlist :
Pervaz (Eve Bion Rework) > Netam & Muaz Ceyhan /
Bulut (Martin Roth Rework) > Santi & Tugce /
Istanbula > Santi & Tugce /
Pachi-Pachi > Tamada /
Moniety (Zuma Dionys Remix) > Nakriz /
Bemaan (Desert Dwellers Remix) > Namito & Mahbobeh Golzari /
Into The Light (Michael Ritter Remix) > Ghenwa Nemnom & Chris Zippel /
Odin (Zuma Dionys Remix) > Zigan Aldi /
Harem (Zuma Dionys Remix) > Veleyle /
Tas Avlu (Valeron Remix) > Neval /
Resha (Tebra Remix) > Valeron /
Odin (Pandhora Remix) > Zigan Aldi /
Instanbulia (Dunkelbunt Remix) > Santi & Tugce /
The Healer (Dandara Remix) > Nomagik /
Turtuleshe (Valeron Remix) > Shkodra Elektronike /