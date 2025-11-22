Beatscape 22.11.2025

K-LONE – rezz – sorry i thought you were someone else – Incienso

Oneohtrix Point Never – Rodl Glide – Tranquilizer – Warp

Chris Liebing, Speedy J & Collabs 3000 – Triflon (2025 Remaster) – Metalism (20th Anniversary Edition) – Mute

Rude Futures & Danilo Plessow – Acid Reaction (Waking Dream) – Acid Reaction – Rush Hour

Tom Carruthers – 3AM – Technique – Clone Jack For Daze

Hoof – Detroit – DJ-Kicks: Eris Drew – +K7

Nikus – Link – Yo-Map EP – Sonner

Luca Saporito – Talkin’ Like Dat (Whitesquare Remix) – Talkin’ Like Dat – Hot Creations

Qess – Spaces In Between (feat. Ursula Rucker) [Rodriguez Jr. Remix] – Spaces In Between (Rodriguez Jr. Remix) – Mobilee

Franck Roger – Lola’s Scream – Lola’s Scream – Vibe Me To The Moon

Goldie B – The Space Between – Who Says Night’s For Sleeping? – Pont Neuf

Distance – Still & Solitude – Still & Solitude – Manuscript

Maxx-T – What’s This ? (Normann Remix) – What’s This ? Remixes, Pt. 1 – Brique Rouge

Shaka – Shaker Games – Shaker Games – Selections Label

Pablo Bolivar, Celestial Sphere, Padre & Pete Lazonby – What Is Value (Pete ‘Padre’ Lazonby Remix) – What Is Value Redux (Remixes) – Seven Villas

Armless Kid – Fin a Demain – Doghead – Traxx Underground

Zen Experience – People Won’t You Come Along – DJ-Kicks: Eris Drew – +K7

Low End Activist – Airdrop 07 (Kiss Bar) – Airdrop III – Peak Oil

Sawlin – Don’t Get It – Don’t Get It EP – International DeeJay Gigolo

Atom TM – Exotrack II – Exotrax – Sonic Groove

R.M.K & Jamie Anderson – New Horizons – 10 Years of Fossil Archive LP – Fossil Archive Ltd.

Kashpitzky – Code 2 – Steampunk – Sublunar

Inigo Kennedy – Nuts And Bolts – Welfare Syntax – Asymmetric

Instinct – Crazy – Lost from the Vaults – Constant Sound

Bicep – CHROMA 001 HELIUM – CHROMA 000 – CHROMA

Pruvan – Gang Gong – Yuku: 5 Years in the Wild III – Yuku

Weval – DOPAMINE (Shed Remix) – DOPAMINE Remixes – Technicolour

Microcosm – Somersault Cloud (Extended Mix) – We Meet Again – Torre

Beatrice M. – Dresscode – Dresscode – Tempa

Bodymind – 444 – 444 – Pineapple