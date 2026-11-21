|Artist
|Track
|Album/EP
|Label
|Sooks, Ralf GUM & Ayanda Jiya
|Find Yourself
|ALPHA
|Wolf Unleashed Records
|KidPlugg
|After Hours
|After Hours
|Space Dust
|Djexpo SA, InQfive & Caerlow Da Vinci
|INTO YOU
|GALAXY
|InQfive Music
|Iago BnWM
|My God,My House
|Good Music Is Addictive (Energy Healing)
|℗ 2026 Candid Beings Records
|Pando G
|Ultramel (Deep Dub-Tech)
|Full HP
|Deep House South Africa Records
|NashQDeep
|Iziwe Groove
|Groove Me
|Joyful Music Records (Pty) Ltd
|Louis Anima & Angelica Nietta
|As’bonge
|After Dark
|Selville Records
|StarzinDeeper & DJ LINCS
|Cynomy
|Cynomy
|MiKan Digital
|Thap Soul
|The Calling
|The Calling
|Broadcite Productions
|Manik
|Basement
|Deep House Dive, Vol.14
|Reflective Music
|Mosotho
|Bliss
|Bliss & Beyond
|Pasqua Records
|Glenn Davis
|Free Your Mind
|The Journey
|Selections Label
|Matt Gillespie
|Hey Baby (Extended Mix)
|Hey Baby
|La Vie D’artiste Music
|Mike Newman
|Got the House
|Got the House
|Panthera Music Records
|Sebb Junior
|Body and Soul (Extended Mix)
|Body and Soul
|Soulfuric Recordings
|Kitty Ca$h
|Amen
|Amen
|Kitty Ca$h Inc
|J.O.S.H.U.A
|Move ur Body
|Move ur Body
|Don’t Just
|Breach & Inner City
|Good Life (Extended Mix)
|Good Life
|BEAT Music Fund
|Jasper James
|Modem Funk
|Wax Trax Vol. 1
|Chiwax
|Scalameriya
|Terra Cognita
|Terra Cognita
|V+1
|Richard Cleber
|La Cueva
|Over You
|Household Digital
|2Sleep
|M1 Forever
|M1 Forever
|Smashing Trax
|Shigge
|Now I Know
|Solace
|YesterdayOnceMore
|Bodhi
|Holding Pattern
|Echoic
|Hotflush Recordings
|LUBU
|You x1000
|Pretty Tourists / You x1000
|Primitive UK
|Mathtronix
|Stralauer
|Tournesol EP
|Moodmusic
|Bodhi
|Kanal
|Echoic
|Hotflush Recordings
|Saah
|The Underground
|Recur / Pt.1
|Typeless Records
|TRUANT.J
|Illusion of Choice
|Sunset over Zollverein
|Truant