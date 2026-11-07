Publié le par Aymeric

Beatscape 07.11.2026

Artist Track Album/EP Label
Michael Bonczar Delusion A Delusion
Gabbana I Love House Music South African Soulful House Vol.14 Lilac Jeans Music Publishing
D.General Lord Lifted Me Faith (Vol. 2) Mog Records
Chymamusique, Diamondancer, Poizen, Lilac Jeans & Earful Soul Don’t Wait Till I’m Gone South African Soulful House Vol.14 Lilac Jeans Music Publishing
Ånd & Real NuZz Ethereal Ethereal Ethereal
Franck Roger Make Me Happy Make Me Happy Vibe Me To The Moon
King Loopstar & Mad’JoeLoFi Soul Touch One Soul; Two Grooves Music Geniuses Records
Dennis Buné & Michelle David Still Standing (Fusion Remix) [feat. Salt] Still Standing (feat. Salt) Fatal Music Records
CHANEY & Stephanie Cooke Everything (Never Let Me Down) [Extended Mix] Everything (Never Let Me Down) Armada Music B.V. / BEAT Music Fund
Blade Brown On the Dancefloor On the Dancefloor Funky Revival
Yanosh For For heart groove records
Adam Godfrey Money Money Cleveland City Music and Media
LexxD Brothers Impressions BBop Music
Valerio Vaudano I Luv Ya The Sampling Theory Pt. 1 Chiwax
Lee Jonn I’m Gonna Make It (Zetbee Remix) I’m Gonna Make It Low Lux
Spoonkat Do the Funky Do the Funky Raw Trax
DJ LINCS 4 Mzansi 4 Mzansi Bumpin Underground Records
Gabriel Palatchi Give Me The Beat (James Bradshaw Soul Hunters Remix) Give Me The Beat (James Bradshaw Soul Hunters Remix) Phoenix Music
Ethyène Mostely Lonely (S3A Transition Remix) Off to Paradise Lisztomania Records
Leonardo Gonnelli Tell Me What TechnoHouseDiscoDrumDesign, 26.4 Reflective Music
Daniel Distinkt Im Not Listening (Extended Mix) Im Not Listening Static Culture
Tommy Vicari Jnr En Circles En Circles Onysia
Ian Pooley The Brückenkopf At 7AM Roller Skate Disco Definitive Recordings
Daines Open Mind Open Mind Paravibe Records
Jungle Rootz Smoke Room Proper Shaker Artikal Music UK
Untold Oloid Crop Milk Hemlock Recordings

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