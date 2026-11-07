Beatscape 07.11.2026

|Artist
|Track
|Album/EP
|Label
|Michael Bonczar
|Delusion A
|Delusion
|Gabbana
|I Love House Music
|South African Soulful House Vol.14
|Lilac Jeans Music Publishing
|D.General
|Lord Lifted Me
|Faith (Vol. 2)
|Mog Records
|Chymamusique, Diamondancer, Poizen, Lilac Jeans & Earful Soul
|Don’t Wait Till I’m Gone
|South African Soulful House Vol.14
|Lilac Jeans Music Publishing
|Ånd & Real NuZz
|Ethereal
|Ethereal
|Ethereal
|Franck Roger
|Make Me Happy
|Make Me Happy
|Vibe Me To The Moon
|King Loopstar & Mad’JoeLoFi
|Soul Touch
|One Soul; Two Grooves
|Music Geniuses Records
|Dennis Buné & Michelle David
|Still Standing (Fusion Remix) [feat. Salt]
|Still Standing (feat. Salt)
|Fatal Music Records
|CHANEY & Stephanie Cooke
|Everything (Never Let Me Down) [Extended Mix]
|Everything (Never Let Me Down)
|Armada Music B.V. / BEAT Music Fund
|Blade Brown
|On the Dancefloor
|On the Dancefloor
|Funky Revival
|Yanosh
|For
|For
|heart groove records
|Adam Godfrey
|Money
|Money
|Cleveland City Music and Media
|LexxD
|Brothers
|Impressions
|BBop Music
|Valerio Vaudano
|I Luv Ya
|The Sampling Theory Pt. 1
|Chiwax
|Lee Jonn
|I’m Gonna Make It (Zetbee Remix)
|I’m Gonna Make It
|Low Lux
|Spoonkat
|Do the Funky
|Do the Funky
|Raw Trax
|DJ LINCS
|4 Mzansi
|4 Mzansi
|Bumpin Underground Records
|Gabriel Palatchi
|Give Me The Beat (James Bradshaw Soul Hunters Remix)
|Give Me The Beat (James Bradshaw Soul Hunters Remix)
|Phoenix Music
|Ethyène
|Mostely Lonely (S3A Transition Remix)
|Off to Paradise
|Lisztomania Records
|Leonardo Gonnelli
|Tell Me What
|TechnoHouseDiscoDrumDesign, 26.4
|Reflective Music
|Daniel Distinkt
|Im Not Listening (Extended Mix)
|Im Not Listening
|Static Culture
|Tommy Vicari Jnr
|En Circles
|En Circles
|Onysia
|Ian Pooley
|The Brückenkopf At 7AM
|Roller Skate Disco
|Definitive Recordings
|Daines
|Open Mind
|Open Mind
|Paravibe Records
|Jungle Rootz
|Smoke Room
|Proper Shaker
|Artikal Music UK
|Untold
|Oloid
|Crop Milk
|Hemlock Recordings