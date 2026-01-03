Beatscape 03.01.2026

|Artist
Track
Album/EPP
Label
|Basement Jaxx
|Live Your Life With Me
|Live your life With Me
|Atlantic Jaxx
|Jimpster
|Curve
|Curve
|Freerange Records
|Butch
|Schlecker
|Love Is A Glitch
|Permanent Vacation
|Martinou
|Paean
|Paean
|Nous’klaer Audio
|Tal Fussman
|Higher!
|Higher!
|Cod3 QR
|Dual Monitor
|Level Up
|Hard19
|Hardline
|Atrice
|Anomaly
|AWS01
|Self Released
|Instinct
|Pick Me Up
|Lost from the Vaults
|Constant Sound
|Hans Berg
|A Floor Of Stars (original mix)
|A Floor Of Stars
|Klassee Wrecks
|Martyn Bootyspoon
|My House, My Rules (Sweaty!)
|Of the Draw
|LUCKYME®
|CESRV
|Booty Track
|HOMEBOYS
|Beatwise Recordings
|NIGHT manoeuvres, Dot Major & ABSOLUTE.
|Blossom
|Work It Out
|fabric Records
|R.M.K & Jamie Anderson
|New Horizons
|10 Years of Fossil Archive LP
|Fossil Archive Ltd.
|Sev Dah
|Tebi, Moja Dolores
|Proletarijat 014
|Proletarijat
|Setaoc Mass
|The Sky Above
|Static Rush
|Fuse Imprint
|Impérieux
|Okka
|In and Out EP
|Macro Recordings
|eye gritt
|same battles
|A Rhythm Protects One
|Dekmantel
|Phran, Pocz & Florentino
|Zarbak II
|Xenia
|Decent
|Skee Mask
|Siebkopf
|Siebkopf
|Timedance
|Angel D’lite
|Butterflies
|MARICAS Compilation, Vol.1
|Maricas Records
|Tuff Culture
|Premonition
|Thirty Six
|Project Allout
|Jack Blom
|Loud N Clear
|Loud N Clear
|Dome of Doom Records
|Shygirl & skuzland
|FREAK is WILD [skuzland]
|ALIAS is ME
|Because Music
|Beatrice M.
|Midnight Swim
|Midnight Swim
|Tectonic
|DJ Swisha
|MAIN CHARACTER
|FIRST HAND SMOKE
|Self Released
|Gruv42
|Dreaming of You
|DREAMING OF YOU
|DIRTY KITCHEN RAVE
|Tuff Culture
|Laminar Flow
|Thirty Six
|Project Allout
|DJ ADHD & Villager
|Strike
|Showman
|Halfpipe Records