Beatscape 03.01.2026

Artist Track Album/EPP Label
Basement Jaxx Live Your Life With Me Live your life With Me Atlantic Jaxx
Jimpster Curve Curve Freerange Records
Butch Schlecker Love Is A Glitch Permanent Vacation
Martinou Paean Paean Nous’klaer Audio
Tal Fussman Higher! Higher! Cod3 QR
Dual Monitor Level Up Hard19 Hardline
Atrice Anomaly AWS01 Self Released
Instinct Pick Me Up Lost from the Vaults Constant Sound
Hans Berg A Floor Of Stars (original mix) A Floor Of Stars Klassee Wrecks
Martyn Bootyspoon My House, My Rules (Sweaty!) Of the Draw LUCKYME®
CESRV Booty Track HOMEBOYS Beatwise Recordings
NIGHT manoeuvres, Dot Major & ABSOLUTE. Blossom Work It Out fabric Records
R.M.K & Jamie Anderson New Horizons 10 Years of Fossil Archive LP Fossil Archive Ltd.
Sev Dah Tebi, Moja Dolores Proletarijat  014 Proletarijat
Setaoc Mass The Sky Above Static Rush Fuse Imprint
Impérieux Okka In and Out EP Macro Recordings
eye gritt same battles A Rhythm Protects One Dekmantel
Phran, Pocz & Florentino Zarbak II Xenia Decent
Skee Mask Siebkopf Siebkopf Timedance
Angel D’lite Butterflies MARICAS Compilation, Vol.1 Maricas Records
Tuff Culture Premonition Thirty Six Project Allout
Jack Blom Loud N Clear Loud N Clear Dome of Doom Records
Shygirl & skuzland FREAK is WILD [skuzland] ALIAS is ME Because Music
Beatrice M. Midnight Swim Midnight Swim Tectonic
DJ Swisha MAIN CHARACTER FIRST HAND SMOKE Self Released
Gruv42 Dreaming of You DREAMING OF YOU DIRTY KITCHEN RAVE
Tuff Culture Laminar Flow Thirty Six Project Allout
DJ ADHD & Villager Strike Showman Halfpipe Records

