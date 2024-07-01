Publié le par Jonathan

#427 Generation Of Change (Bamboo Station x United We Skank) (01/07/24)

Salut les mouettes ! Cette semaine je vous propose une émission de 3h consacrée au #stepper, au #Dubstepper et au #dub, que j’ai eu le plaisir de partager avec Stan aka Juan K de l’émission United We Skank qui est venu avec ses sélections coup de cœur et nouveautés pour sa dernière de la saison ! 🔥 Pour ma part je suis avec une sélection 2024 : vous pourrez écoutez le dernier single de Divinorum & Ras Divarius sorti chez Marrow Records, de Scion Success sorti chez Black Redemption et Lion’s Den, de Danny T & Tradesman feat. Capleton sorti chez Scotch Bonnet Records, de NyahbinghiDub feat. Koko Vega sorti chez NyahbinghiDub Records, et bien d’autre encore …. Pleins de bon sons ! Enjoy !

🚨 Je vous rappelle aussi qu’on pourra se retrouver vendredi prochain 5 juillet à La Minute Blonde Beaucouzé avec une session reggae / dub de 5h pour vous faire skanker et fêter l’anniversaire du patron comme il se doit !!! 💥💥💥

💚💛❤️

Downtown Seekers > Marina P & Hayami & Dub Kazman
(Single) (2021) /

Rudeboy Land > Jahvapor Feat. Ranking Youth
(Single) (2021) /

You Are Wrong > King General & The Bush Chemists
(Single) (2018) /

Black Woman Civilisation > Dub Dynasty Feat. Wellette Seyon
Gideon (2019) /

Generation Of Change > Pensi Meets Dub Me Ruff
(Single) (2024) /

Lie Dem A tell > Nucleus Roots
(Single) (2024) /

Psalm 87 > J.Robinson WhoDemSound Feat. Bopper Ranking
(Single) (2024) /

Dubplate Lion > Chazbo
(Single) (2024) /

Dub It > Stand High Patrol
Midnight Walkers (2012) /

Dreadstone > Fikir Amlak & Crucial Rob
Black Sun (2024) /

Searching For Jah > Vibronics & Michael Prophet
(Single) (2015) /

Wonderful Feeling (Gorgon Sound Rmx) > Gorgon Sound & Junior Dread
(Single) (2015) /

Danger (Dubplate) > Al Campbell & Irie Ites
(Single) (2024) /

Report (Dubplate) > King Stanley
(Single) (2024) /

Don Quixote > Divinorum Meets Ras Divarius
(Single) (2024) /

My Father's House (Inner Sanctuary Mix) > Scion Success
(Single) (2024) /

Horns Man > King Earthquake & Errol Ramsey
Duplates Chapter 3 (2013) /

Komodo Dragon > Benjahman
(Single) (2021) /

Stories > Jah Schulz & Chazbo
(Single) (2023) /

Worship > Jah Melodie
(Single) (2022) /

True Rastaman > Earl Sixteen (King Alpha Rmx)
(Single) (2024) /

Harvest (Mix 1) > NicoZen
(Single) (2024) /

Dem Divide Us To Conquer > Guux
(Single) (2024) /

Mercy > Danny T & Tradesman Feat. Capleton
(Single) (2024) /

Conquering Lion > J.Robinson WhoDemSound
More Than Music (2019) /

Higher Judgement > Dubkasm Feat. Aba Shanti
Displaced African EP (2019) /

Jah Jah Is The Ruler > Weeding Dub
Where We Come From (2022) /

Respect > Jah Version
(Single) (2023) /

Anthem (2023 Rmx) > Tor.Ma In Dub
(Single) (2024) /

Djelem Djelem > Dubamix
(Single) (2024) /

Revolution Sound (Insintesi Rmx) > Zion Train
Dissident Sounds Remix EP (2024) /

Dread Connection > Small Town Dubz
Way Of Dub (2024) /

Como Yo > Paolo Baldini & Mellow Moods
(Single) (2023) /

Brutality Sound > Chalart58 & Misha1Dem
(Single) (2022) /

Crisis Steppa > Universal Echo & Indra MC & High Nebra
(Single) (2023) /

Sube El Volumen > Antxon Sagardui & Novato
Neodymium (2016) /

Le Terrier Du Lapin Blanc > Skunk Kut
(Single) (2021) /

United We Stand > OBF & Kenny Knotts
(Single) (2012) /

Shanti > King Operator Sound System
(Single) (2024) /

Happiness > Caracas Dub & Pijule Feat. Early Flow
Elevation (2024) /

Africa In Dub > NyahbinghiDub Feat. Koko Vega
(Single) (2024) /

Étrange Prophetie V2 > Kandee
(Single) (2024) /

