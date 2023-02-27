Publié le par Jonathan

#367 I Won’t Let You Go (27/02/23)

Salut les mouettes ! Pour cette émission je vous propose un retour aux racines du reggae avec une spéciale oldies qui nous fera voyager de 1959 à 1973 et qui sera consacrée au ska. L’occasion d’écouter plusieurs artistes de l’époque tels que Derrick Morgan, The Blues Busters, Eric Monty Morris, Joe Higgs, et bien d’autres … J’ai eu le plaisir de recevoir Flex du Boboss Sound System qui est venu avec une petite sélection de bon son, et on en a profité aussi pour vous parler de la soirée Angers Reggae Sound System : Jo Bamboo Station meets Boboss Sound qui se déroulera le 17 mars prochain au Bar du Quai – Angers. Pleins de bons sons ! Enjoy !

💚💛❤️

Playlist :

Easy Snapping > Theophilus Beckford
(Single) (1959) /

I Need A Little Loving > Owen Gray
(Single) (1961) /

Lonely Boy > The Charmers
(Single) (1961) /

Forward March > Derrick Morgan
(Single) (1962) /

Housewife's Choice > Derrick & Patsy
(Single) (1962) /

I Won't Let You Go > The Blues Busters
(Single) (1964) /

All Of Me > The Monarchs & Drumbago All Stars
(Single) (1965) /

Blue Ska > The Cavaliers
(Single) (1965) /

You Made Me Warm > The Sharks
(Single) (1965) /

Blackman Ska > Eric Monty Morris
(Single) (1965) /

Chain Gang > The Jamaicans
(Single) (1965) /

Stay Where You Are > Gloria & The Dreamlets
(Single) (1965) /

Friends And Lovers > The Soulettes
(Single) (1966) /

A Deh Pon Dem > Rita Marley & The Wailers
(Single) (1966) /

Copasetic > The Rulers
(Single) (1966) /

Golden Horns > Llans Thelwel And The Celestials
(Single) (1966) /

Simpleton > The Swingers
(Single) (1967) /

Neighbour Neighbour > Joe Higgs
(Single) (1967) /

Skinhead Moonstomp > Symarip
(Single) (1969) /

Dancing In The Sun > Daniel In The Lions Den
(Single) (1970) /

Never Found A Girl > Cornell Campbell
(Single) (1973) /

Hooligan > John Holt & The Paragons
(Single) (1977) /

Swell Headed > Burning Spear
(Single) (1974) /

Love Come And Goes > Abyssinians
(Single) (1975) /

No Loafing > Black Uhuru
Sinsemilla (1980) /

Radical > Sizzla
Radical (2014) /

Nothing To Prove > Niyorah
Purification Session (2006) /

