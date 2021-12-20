Publié le par Jonathan

#318 Calabash Rock (20/12/21)

Salut les mouettes ! Pour cette dernière émission de l’année 2021, je vous propose une émission avec un sélection 100% nouveautés ! Vous pourrez découvrir le dernier single de Cornell Campbell sorti sur le label Rebelmadiaq, le dernier single de Fikir Amlak & The High Flyers sorti sur le label Dub Up Records, le dernier single de Prince Alla Sorti sur le label Abendigo Records ainsi qu’un extrait du nouvel album de High Tone & Zenzile « Zentone Chapter 2» sorti chez Jarring Effect. Pleins de bons sons ! Enjoy !

💚💛❤️

Playlist :

Twenty Flight Ska > Junior Dell & The D-Lites
(Single) (2021) /

Brigther Tomorrow > Cornell Campbell
(Single) (2021) /

Fire Rollin' > Calvin Davis
(Single) (2021) /

Lies > Yemi Bolatiwa
(Single) (2021) /

I Can't Breath > Earl 16
(Single) (2021) /

Merciful > Green Harmony
(Single) (2021) /

Continuous Creation > Benjammin
(Single) (2021) /

When Will It End > Ken Boothe & Soulove Band
(Single) (2021) /

Dreamland > Dawitt & The Rackers
(Single) (2021) /

Tears Drop Fall > Winston McAnuff & Cedric Myton
(Single) (2021) /

Limitless > Fikir Amlak & The Hi-Flyers
(Single) (2021) /

Forward > Nga Han
(Single) (2021) /

Calabash Rock > Rockers Disciples
(Single) (2021) /

Inductor Dub > Roberto Sanchez
Audio Merge In Dub (2021) /

Green Lane Collie > Eeyun & The Co-operators
Vibrations From The Bionic Tabernacle (Juin 2022) /

C'est Quoi Ton Problème > Manudigital & Bazbaz
#LoveBordel (Février 2022) /

Hotter Than Hot > High Tone & Zenzile Feat. Rod Taylor
Zentone Chapter 2 (2021) /

Wrong Profile (Collie Makes Me Jolly) > Alpha Steppa & Ras Tinny
(Single) (2021) /

Ghetto Hell > Prince Alla
(Single) (2021) /

Meteor > Woody Vibes
Reveal (2021) /

Céide Fields > Woodland Sound Feat. Ras Tinnny
(Single) (2021) /

Indiens Et Animaux Sauvages (Jam Session #8) > Sumac Dub
(Single) (2021) /

Laisser un commentaire

Votre adresse e-mail ne sera pas publiée. Les champs obligatoires sont indiqués avec *

Ce site utilise Akismet pour réduire les indésirables. En savoir plus sur comment les données de vos commentaires sont utilisées.