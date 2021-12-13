Publié le par Jonathan

#317 Simran (Mélodub & Bamboo Station du 13/12/21)

Salut les mouettes ! Cette semaine émission de 3 heures partagée avec Chup (Mélodub) qui sera avec une sélection hommage à Robbie Shakespeare, il fera aussi un retour sur les nouveaux projets sortis depuis septembre plus une partie nouveautés. On a eu le plaisir de recevoir Ludo « Turbulent Sound » pour une session live mix qui nous a bien enflammé et Tomawok pour une session live freestyle qui aura bien mit le feu dans le studio de radio campus !!! Big up les gars !!! Pour ma part je serais avec une sélection 100% nouveautés qui ira du ska au dub, en passant par le rocksteady, le rub-a-dub, le roots ou le steppa. Pleins de bon sons et une grosse ambiance. Enjoy !

💚💛❤️

Playlist :

Mercy, Mercy > Monty meets Sly and Robbie
Mercy, Mercy, Mercy (2000) /

African Roots > Sly & Robbie
Original (2006) /

It's True > Sly & Robbie
Original (2006) /

Heart Made Of Stone > Sly & Robbie With The Viceroys
Sly & Robbie Present Taxi (1981) /

Spiritual Force > Sir Jay & The Skatanauts
(Single) (2021) /

Thankful > Pinnacle Sound Feat. Jr Thomas
(Single) (2021) /

Thanks & Praise (Extended) > Trevor Junior
(Single) (2021) /

Architect > Tenor Youthman
(Single) (2021) /

Lady > French Town
Positive Way (2021) /

Judge Not My Friend > French Town
Positive Way (2021) /

The Will Is The Way > Steep Bank Project Feat. Christophe Rigaud
The Will Is The Way (2021) /

Conscious Spirit > Steep Bank Project Feat. Mary Clop
This Is The Way (2021) /

False Preacher > Loïc Paulin & Hornin' All Star
(Single) (2021) /

Wherever You Are > Frank Luz
(Single) (2021) /

What's Going On > Linval Thompson
(Single) (2021) /

I Works > Rapha Pico
(Single) (2021) /

Session Live Mix > Turbulent Sound /

Session Live Freestyle > Tomawok /

Dernière Danse > Manudigital & Bazbaz
(Single) (2021) /

Welcome > Alpha Steppa & Ras Tinny
(Single) (2021) /

Streetdub #54 > Alpha Steppa Feat. Junior Roy, I Fi, Jolly Joseph & Nai-Jah
(Single) (2021) /

Simran > Fikir Amlak & Tree Of Dub
Immense Ocean (2021) /

Ecocide feat. Guru Pope > FootPrint System
Ecocide (2021) /

Whispers feat. Daman > FootPrint System
Ecocide (2021) /

Capricho (tribute to F. Tarrega) > FootPrint System
Eocide (2021) /

Insomnia (tribute to M. Kamen) > FootPrint System
Ecocide (2021) /

Still Alive > Still Alive Feat. Mista Baptiste
(Single) (2021) /

Intensity > La Panchita Dub School
Soundsystem Vibes (2021) /

Top Ranking Ja (& Dub) > Grubrick
(Single) (1978) /

Laisser un commentaire

Votre adresse e-mail ne sera pas publiée. Les champs obligatoires sont indiqués avec *

Ce site utilise Akismet pour réduire les indésirables. En savoir plus sur comment les données de vos commentaires sont utilisées.