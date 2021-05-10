Publié le par Jonathan

#295 Quicksand (10/05/21)

Salut les mouettes ! Cette semaine je vous propose une émission en 2 partie :

_1ère partie Consacrée au ska : on commence avec les coups de cœur : vous pourrez kiffer sur Alpheus ou sur Cosmic Shuffling, on continue avec les nouveautés : vous pourrez découvrir un extrait du dernier album des Disciples  » Ska Ba Boom Shack », ainsi que le dernier single de Matah.

_2ème partie consacrée au rocksteady : on commence avec les coups de cœur : vous pourrez kiffer sur Jr Thomas & The Volcanos ou sur The Caroloregians, et pour finir les nouveautés : vous pourrez découvrir le dernier single de Pinnacle Sound Meets Dub Shepherds ainsi que le denier single de Joe Yorke & Stand High Patrol. Enjoy !

Playlist :

Riding To Sonor > Los Aggrotones
(Single) (2014) /

We Are The People > Alpheus
The Victory (2020) /

Magic Rocket Ship > Cosmic Shuffling
Magic Rocket Ship (2020) /

No Complaints > Top Shotta Band Feat. Screechy Dan
Spread Love (2020) /

Dubfart > King Zepha
King Zepha's Northern Sound (2019) /

55 Minutes Laters > The Red Stripes
Rudies All Around Volume 2 (2019) /

Ghots Town > Phoenix City All-Stars
(Single) (2021) /

Later Than Sooner > Sir Jay & The Skatanauts (With Johnny Valuti)
(Single) (2021) /

Sound Of The Ska > Atsuchi & The Moisties
(Single) (2021) /

Dear Lord > The Bandulus
(Single) (2021) /

Event Horizon > The Disciples Feat. Dynamite Horns
Ska Ba Boom Shack (2021) /

For You > Matah
(Single) (2021) /

A Change Must Come > Ken Boothe Meets Tatsy Groove
(Single) (2011) /

Got To Move On > Payoh SoulRebel & Dj Baay
Valmeria Roots 2013 (2013) /

Sunk In The Mist > Jr Thomas & The Volcanos
(Single) (2020) /

White Light > Liam Bailey
Ekundayo (2020) /

Heatwave > Pama International
(Single) (2017) /

From The Congo Square > The Caroloregians
(Single) (2020) /

Heading West > Roger Rivas
(Single) (2021) /

Tamarta (Power) > 4 Mars
Djibouti Archives Vol.1 - Super Somali Sound Fom The Gulf Of Tadjoura (2021) /

Hands In The Honeypot > Pinnacle Sound Meets Dub Shepherds
(Single) (2021) /

People (Who Killed People) > G.T. moore & The Reggae Guitars
(Single) (2021) /

Quicksand > Joe Yorke & Stand High Patrol
(Single) (2021) /

