Publié le par Jonathan

#294 Ma Croix (03/05/21)

Salut les mouettes ! Cette semaine je vous propose une émission reggae dub digital avec une ambiance Hip Hop Trap Vapor pour la plus part des morceaux …! On commencera avec les nouveautés : Vous pourrez découvrir un extrait du dernier album de Davojah & Dawa Hifi « Better Days », de G-Rhyme General « Mismatch », ainsi que les derniers singles de Atili et de Biga Ranx, on finira avec les coups de cœur : Vous pourrez kiffer sur Alpha Steppa & Fikir Amlak, Sr Dubong & Jimi Jah ou Chronixx ! Enjoy !

Playlist :

Pleine Mer > Chaton
Vie (2021) /

Hit & Run > KSD Feat. Fortune Shumba
(Single) (2021) /

Runnin > Kitma
(Single) (2021) /

Brave New World > Marcus Gad And Tamal
(Single) (2021) /

Fool Or Idiot > Davijah & Dawa Hifi
Better Days (2021) /

Rebel > G-Rhyme General
Mismatch (2021) /

Ma Croix > Biga Ranx Feat. Beken
(Single) (2021) /

Snoozin' > Atili
(Single) (2021) /

Cloud Chasing > Atili Feat. Yanushka
(Single) (2021) /

Ambulance > 2CheeseMilkShake Feat. Guzi (Atili Remix)
(Single) (2021) /

Program > Irah (Escape Roots Remix)
(Single) (2020) /

D.I.Y. > Biga Ranx (Higher Light Remix)
(Single) (2020) /

Magic Tricks > Berise
Take Me As i Am (2020) /

Bad Mind > Alpha Steppa & Fikir Amlak
Live Dub Mix #Lockdowndub (2020) /

Amun-Ra > Fyah Roiall Feat. Jah Izrehl
(Single) (2019) /

This Melody > Escape Roots Feat. El Fata
Pack Up And Run (2020) /

State Control > Tenor Youthman
(Single) (2020) /

Danger > Ranking Sepah & Ka Dub
Timeless (2020) /

All We Need Is Love > Charlat58 Feat. Davojah
(Single) (2019) /

Never Give Up > Sr DuBong & Jimi Jah
Time Fi Di Music (2020) /

Coming Change > Antxon Sagardui Feat. Lootah
Island Groove (2020) /

Blaze Up The Fire > Chronixx (Escape Roots Remix)
Fire Can't Cease Mixtape (2020) /

Interlude > Jael
Illusion (2020) /

Laisser un commentaire

Votre adresse de messagerie ne sera pas publiée. Les champs obligatoires sont indiqués avec *

Ce site utilise Akismet pour réduire les indésirables. En savoir plus sur comment les données de vos commentaires sont utilisées.