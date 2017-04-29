Muttersaft 07 hosted by Kaltès – LAUREN FLAX

MUTTERSAFT
Raw. Cold pressed. No additives. No sugar.
Muttersaft is a monthly show that aims to promote artists, activists and pioneers in the electronic music scene whom (mostly) happen to be women.
Muttersaft 05 with Lauren Flax.
Lauren Flax is a DJ, songwriter & record producer. Her discography is extensive, flush with originals, collaborations and remixes, including projects with a long list of world class talent such as Grammy-nominated artist Sia, Kim Ann Foxman, Romy XX and Tricky.
It’s no surprise this versatile artist is in such high demand, whether she’s creating trip hop and down tempo with production partner Lauren Dillard as CREEP, or giving life to hedonistic dance tracks in her solo works, Lauren always captures the essence of the genre, deftly shaping musical ideas into her signature sound.
As a DJ, she exudes calm confidence and impeccable style. Performing internationally for years, Lauren is technically superlative and delivers a host of Chicago, Detroit and New York influenced house music.
In the midst of what is being hailed as a major revival of New York’s club scene, Lauren has firmly established herself as a fixture of this new era of dance music, she will no doubt continue to journey from cult following to club world mainstay.
MUTTERSAFT is a monthly show hosted by Kaltès every last Saturday of the month.
Playlist :
You've Changed > Lauren Flax feat. Sia
Much Finer (Flaxdatass Remix) > Le Tigre
Alberto Balsam > Aphex Twin
Love is stronger than Death > The The
Vow > Garbage
I Want to Touch You > Catherine Wheel
Elsewhere > Sarah Mclachlan
Vertigo > Creep
Roads > Portishead
Light of a dead star > Lush
Pickles (Lauren Flax'Acid' Remix) > Peaches
Club Culture > Claudio Bruno
Mr Johnson's Talk'n Now (OG Demo Mix) > Brett Johnson
Baby Sing a Song > Rogue D
Whats Mine is Mine > Dj Pierre
Telegraph It > DJ Slugo
Instinct (Matrixxman Remix) > Vin Sol, MATRiXXMAN
Slick Brace > Crystal Bandito
Personal Slave > Honey Dijon, Charles McCloud
Wouldn't You Like To Be A Hoe Too > DJ Slugo
Analog Love (De Anders Remix) > Rick Wilhite, Andrés
Grand Master > Harvard Bass
As If (Justin Cudmore Remix) > The Carry Nation
Don’t Hesitate > Vonda7
Evenue > Chambray
Mz. Jackie > Vin Sol, MATRiXXMAN
F___ That M_____f_____ Bitch (Flax’s Acid Free Edit) > Parris Mitchell
And There Aint (Surprise Mix) > DBX
U Know feat. Josh Caffe > Lauren Flax