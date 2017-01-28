Muttersaft 04 – Borusiade.

MUTTERSAFT
Raw. Cold pressed. No additives. No sugar.
Muttersaft is a monthly show that aims to promote artists, activists and pioneers in the electronic music scene whom (mostly) happen to be women.
Muttersaft 04 with Borusiade.
Born and raised in Bucharest, Romania and now residing in Berlin, Borusiade aka Miruna Boruzescu started dj-ing in 2002 as one of the only female DJs in the city’s emerging alternative clubbing scene. Inﬂuenced by a classical musical education and fascinated by raw electronic sounds Borusiade combined these elements in the construction of her DJ sets and starting 2005 also in her music production.
After experimenting with different projects, Borusiade slowly crystalized a sound of her own, often dark, with poignant bass lines, obsessive themes and by all means melodic.
Her DJ sets combine bold and obscure sounds and genres fluctuating mostly in the field of Dark Disco, EBM, tropical mutants with an Acid touch. The sound is gloomy and powerful, with beats that touch one’s deepest senses on the dance floor.
In 2015 she joined the label Cómeme and hosts The Dreamcatcher on Radio Cómeme.
MUTTERSAFT is a monthly show hosted by Kaltès every last Saturday of the month.
Rescue > Borusiade
Stabat Mater > Giovanni Battista Pergolesi
Talking Of The End > The Incredible String Band
My Fairy King > Queen
March From A Clockwork Orange > Wendy Carlos
The Orchids > Psychic TV
Take Care > Chloe
Going For Sex > Jennifer Cardini
Sympathy For The Suspicious > Borusiade
Pana Cand Nu Te Iubeam > Maria Tanase
Off-Script > S. English
Budapest 45 > The Hypothetical Prophets
Cocacolaundso > Jack Pattern
Radio Pressure > 400 Blows
Divine Sister V1 > Cienfuegos
Zone ( RHL Remix) > Hashback Hashish
Danse Petite Fille > Front de Cadeaux
Tortuga (Valet Remix) > Black Deer
Inshallah > Myra Davis
Stammer > Raime
Interfaces > Marie Davidson
Themes VIII > Rashad Becker
Brain Bazaar > Borusiade