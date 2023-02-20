119 Spécial 100% Pure (Mario Ochoa, Arjun Vagale, Giovani Carozza…)

Pour cette session de Coinxomatik le label 100% Pure sera le fil rouge du mix.
Crédit photo : Coinx
Playlist :
Rewind > Groovebox & Belocca /
Double Dub > Man With No Shadow /
Let Me Lead You > Arjun Vagale /
Freedom > Kaiserdisco /
Dystopia > Mario Ochoa /
Pagasus > Mario Ochoa /
Waves > Sudo /
The Accomplice > Uun /
Rise Above > Zakari & Blange /
La Décima > DJ Emerson /
Galactica > Luca Gaeta /
Nero > Mario Ochoa /
Orb Shadow > 2000 And One & Thomas Brecht /
Meteora > Giovani Carozza /
Pretty Vacant > Luca Morris & Mozy Rekorder /
Red Storm > Niereich /
An Ancient Transmission > Uun /