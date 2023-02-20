Publié le par Coinx

#119 Spécial 100% Pure (Mario Ochoa, Arjun Vagale, Giovani Carozza…)

Pour cette session de Coinxomatik le label 100% Pure sera le fil rouge du mix.

Crédit photo : Coinx  

Playlist :

Rewind > Groovebox & Belocca /

Double Dub > Man With No Shadow /

Let Me Lead You > Arjun Vagale /

Freedom > Kaiserdisco /

Dystopia > Mario Ochoa /

Pagasus > Mario Ochoa /

Waves > Sudo /

The Accomplice > Uun /

Rise Above > Zakari & Blange /

La Décima > DJ Emerson /

Galactica > Luca Gaeta /

Nero > Mario Ochoa /

Orb Shadow > 2000 And One & Thomas Brecht /

Meteora > Giovani Carozza /

Pretty Vacant > Luca Morris & Mozy Rekorder /

Red Storm > Niereich /

An Ancient Transmission > Uun /

Laisser un commentaire

Votre adresse e-mail ne sera pas publiée. Les champs obligatoires sont indiqués avec *

Ce site utilise Akismet pour réduire les indésirables. En savoir plus sur comment les données de vos commentaires sont utilisées.