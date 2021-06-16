La Mine S6-E24: Toi tu creuses FREESTYLES RAP FR vol II – L’Odyssée de l’espace LLOYD BANKS. The course of the inevitable

Bluberry muffin. > G FAM BLACK - MORONEY /

98 ghost shit. > CAPPADONNA /

Wake up. > ZION SE7EN - THE KLINIK /

L'Odyssée de l'espace: > LLOYD BANKS. The course of the inevitable

mix de 20 minutes /

Propane. > LLOYD BANKS /

Sidewalks. > LLOYD BANKS - FREDDIE GIBBS /

Early exit. > LLOYD BANKS - ROC MARCIANO /

Formaldehyde. > LLOYD BANKS - BENNY THE BUTCHER /

Death by design > LLOYD BANKS /

Food > LLOYD BANKS - STYLES P /

Commitment. > LLOYD BANKS /

Drop 5. > LLOYD BANKS /

Street merchant. > KRUMBSNATCHA /

Surface knowledge. > AKASHIK ANCESTORZ - KILLER FALCON /

I want him dead. > SOUL KID KLIK /

Atonement. > WORDSMIFF FLIP /

Now I know. > WORDSMIFF FLIP /

Bunga. > WORDSMIFF FLIP - RUSTE JUXX - ENLISH - RED MASTER /

Split. > WORDSMIFF FLIP /

La pépite: /

Tha shiznit. > SNOOP DOGG /

Kick ça: /

Luchini a.k.a this is it. > CAMP LO /

Meagan good. > PETE ROCK - MAC MILLER /

Starlight glitz. > PETE ROCK /

Lex Neville intro. > B.V.A - DJ JAZZ /

Grounhog day. > B.V.A - LEAF DOG - DATKID /

Bring me back. > B.V.A /

Snake eyes. > B.V.A - LEAF DOG - SMELLINGTON PIFF /

Family. > B.V.A /

Toi tu creuses: > freestyles rap FR vol II

mix de 15 minutes /

Freestyle. > MEDINE /

Freestyle. > NUBI /

Freestyle. > NESSBEAL - NUBI /

Contre le système freestyle. > LE RAT LUCIANO - LES 4 FANTASTIK /

Freestyle. > YOUSSOUPHA /

Freestyle. > BRASCO - EXCELLO /

Le classic: /

Survivre. > KOHNDO /

Padurap: /

Police in helicopter. > EEK A MOUSE /