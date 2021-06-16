La Mine S6-E24: Toi tu creuses FREESTYLES RAP FR vol II – L’Odyssée de l’espace LLOYD BANKS. The course of the inevitable

Playlist :
Bluberry muffin. > G FAM BLACK - MORONEY /
98 ghost shit. > CAPPADONNA /
Wake up. > ZION SE7EN - THE KLINIK /
L'Odyssée de l'espace: > LLOYD BANKS. The course of the inevitable
mix de 20 minutes /
Propane. > LLOYD BANKS /
Sidewalks. > LLOYD BANKS - FREDDIE GIBBS /
Early exit. > LLOYD BANKS - ROC MARCIANO /
Formaldehyde. > LLOYD BANKS - BENNY THE BUTCHER /
Death by design > LLOYD BANKS /
Food > LLOYD BANKS - STYLES P /
Commitment. > LLOYD BANKS /
Drop 5. > LLOYD BANKS /
Street merchant. > KRUMBSNATCHA /
Surface knowledge. > AKASHIK ANCESTORZ - KILLER FALCON /
I want him dead. > SOUL KID KLIK /
Atonement. > WORDSMIFF FLIP /
Now I know. > WORDSMIFF FLIP /
Bunga. > WORDSMIFF FLIP - RUSTE JUXX - ENLISH - RED MASTER /
Split. > WORDSMIFF FLIP /
La pépite: /
Tha shiznit. > SNOOP DOGG /
Kick ça: /
Luchini a.k.a this is it. > CAMP LO /
Meagan good. > PETE ROCK - MAC MILLER /
Starlight glitz. > PETE ROCK /
Lex Neville intro. > B.V.A - DJ JAZZ /
Grounhog day. > B.V.A - LEAF DOG - DATKID /
Bring me back. > B.V.A /
Snake eyes. > B.V.A - LEAF DOG - SMELLINGTON PIFF /
Family. > B.V.A /
Toi tu creuses: > freestyles rap FR vol II
mix de 15 minutes /
Freestyle. > MEDINE /
Freestyle. > NUBI /
Freestyle. > NESSBEAL - NUBI /
Contre le système freestyle. > LE RAT LUCIANO - LES 4 FANTASTIK /
Freestyle. > YOUSSOUPHA /
Freestyle. > BRASCO - EXCELLO /
Le classic: /
Survivre. > KOHNDO /
Padurap: /
Police in helicopter. > EEK A MOUSE /