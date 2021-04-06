EL3ctric Troubles #022 ‘L0ckd0wn Spleen 3.0’

Plus calme… ouais… plus calme… enfin… tout dépend bien sûr de quel point de vue on se place !
Je te laisse profiter !
⬇️⬇️⬇️
Playlist :
Fishcake > BAUHAUSS (DE.)
Mask (1981) /
Ouvre Moi > VIRAGO (Fr.)
'Premier Jour' (C) 2000 - Vicious Circle /
Paddling > SQUID
'Bright Green Field' - 7/05/2021 - WARP Records /
Hounds of Heaven > AARABROT (NOR.)
'Norwegian Gothic' - (c) 9/04/2021 - Pelagic Records /
Creepy Thing > THE WYLDE TRYFLES
'Fuzzed and Confused' - 19/02/2021 ℗ 2021 Soundflat Records /
Eastern Wind > 1968
1968 - Eastern Wind /
Misfit Wasted > GONE COSMIC (Calgary / CA.)
'Sideways In Time' - (c) 2019 - KOZMIK ARTIFACTZ /
MONSTER VS MONSTER > GRAND MASTER KRANG (Angers, Fr.)
EP - 2019 /
Unsaid Forever > ORPHEUM BLACK (Orléans)
'Sequel(s)' - 2ème album SEPTEMBRE 2021 /
Zenith > OSLO TAPES (IT.)
'ØR' - 3rd album out June 4 (c) 2021 - Pelagic Records. /
The Great Spell > STEARICA (IT.)
'Golem 202020' - - March 19, 2021 /
Since Grazed > ELEVENTH DREAM DAY
'Since Grazed' double album - 2 Avril 2021 (Vinyl prévu pr Aout) /
It Ain't Easy > DAVID BOWIE
'The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars' - 1972 /